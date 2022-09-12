Dak Prescott out for 6-8 weeks after Cowboys ugly loss to Buccaneers | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

The NFL’s Opening Sunday finally arrived and it did not disappoint! We saw quite a few comebacks, like the Saints victory over the Falcons, the Bears win over the 49ers on a flooded field and the Giants beating the Titans thanks to Saquon Barkley’s 194 total yards. We saw overtime games like the Bengals blowing it against the Steelers after squandering a golden opportunity at the end of regulation and the Colts and Texans battling to a tie! And Sunday Night Football ended up being allergic to offense as the Bucs scratched together a 19-3 win over the Cowboys, while Dak Prescott will miss several weeks due to a hand injury suffered during the game. Meanwhile, Game 1 of the WNBA Finals saw A’ja Wilson lead the Las Vegas Aces to a win over the Connecticut Sun. In tennis, Carlos Alcaraz finished up his epic US Open with a Championship victory over Casper Ruud.