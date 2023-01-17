‘Dak faked out the entire state of Florida’ and other great Cowboys-Bucs tweets

“How bout them Cowboys?” The Cowboys showed up on Monday night and left no doubt that they were the better team with a statement victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and legendary QB Tom Brady.

Scoring 31 points against a tough defense is impressive. Doing that on the road in the playoffs is even more impressive. The defense set the tone early and suffocated the Bucs offense forcing multiple frustating possessions for Tom Brady and didn’t ease their grip until the game clock hit zero.

The Offense started out slow for two possessions before Dak Prescott and company exploded with multiple 80+ yard touchdown drives. The passing attack was surgical and Tony Pollard was the leading rusher.

Twitter reactions are always fun but they are even better after a Cowboys playoff victory. Without further adeiu, here is the best reactions to the Cowboys 31-14 win over the Bucs.

Cowboys strike first- Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz. Cowboys lead 6-0

Schultz First TD +1200💰pic.twitter.com/mLVO2WyS3P — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) January 17, 2023

The way Dak looked off the secondary to his left long enough for Schultz to get wide open off of his break was masterpiece theater. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 17, 2023

Dak finna send Brady home for MLK & The Culture — 6igWAVE🌊🏄🏾‍♂️🌎 (@SWDJTheGreat) January 17, 2023

Jayron Kearse ends a multi-year streak of Tom Brady not throwing an INT in the red zone

Jayron Kearse picks off Tom Brady in the end zone😱#DallasCowboys

pic.twitter.com/OpLEDaMRFN — Ball Brief (@BallBrief_) January 17, 2023

“Tom Brady doesn’t turn the ball over in the red zone”

2 plays later, Kearse interception 🤪 — Morgs (@mabolens97) January 17, 2023

Atta boy Kearse🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 — Justin♎️🔥 (@BxN8ive) January 17, 2023

Kearse with the interception on the 🐐 @ClemsonPros — HillWatch (@HillWatch) January 17, 2023

Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott QB keeper 12-0

Story continues

Dak Prescott TD with his arms ✅

Dak Prescott TD with his legs ✅pic.twitter.com/BIc8kvR3Gp — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 17, 2023

With that rushing touchdown, Dak Prescott has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason games, the only player in NFL history with a rushing score and passing score in four straight postseason contests. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 17, 2023

DAK PRESCOTT IS A GROWN MAN. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 17, 2023

DAK PRESCOTT FAKED THE STATE OF FLORIDA — Ernie (@es3_09) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Tom Brady — z – #StanleyCupChampions (@AvsPackersFan) January 17, 2023

Troy Aikmen- “i’d take the three” as Dak ran in that TD was 🧑🏼‍🍳😘 — p0ts (@Tony_Pots) January 17, 2023

Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz, Cowboys lead 18-0

Dak on fire — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 17, 2023

DAK PRESCOTT IS ON FIRE!!!! — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 17, 2023

DAK IS ON MF FIRE 👏🏼 — 💙⭐️ (@aamily1106) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher missed extra point attempts (4)

Dak with a “go for f***ing two!” After the helmet slam on the sideline — Joey Ickes (@JoeyIckes) January 17, 2023

Dak in his bag!!! And Maher took the bag smfh — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) January 17, 2023

RT if you’ve made as many extra points as Brett Maher — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) January 17, 2023

Roger Goodell must have Brett Maher’s rent payed for the next 2 years with how bad he’s missing these extra points — DaSmithWay superfan (@courageeeee__) January 17, 2023

Man… this is tough. Needs some halftime kicks more than any kicker I’ve seen in some time… He’ll bounce back. I think. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Maher got money on this game. — Moad 🌵 (@Moaderboat) January 17, 2023

Naaaa kicker gotta go…… — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, Cowboys lead 24-0

Michael Gallup Anytime TD (+300) ✅ The #DallasCowboys (-140 ML) increase their lead!

pic.twitter.com/Vn9DVOkLtG — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) January 17, 2023

Dak stole all of Maher's mojo smh…. #DallasCowboys — Brown and in Austin (@DisraelTV) January 17, 2023

Where are all you Dak haters????? 4 TDs on y’all ass!!! 😂😂😂 — FxCK cancer (@Manny_III) January 17, 2023

Dak looks incredible. Cowboys offense is firing on all cylinders 🔥 — Rahul (@mantritech) January 17, 2023

Dak Prescott's fourth touchdown pass of the night, this time CeeDee Lamb joins the fun. Cowboys lead 31-6

MFS better put some RESPECT on DAKS name tonite!!!! LFG!!! — Ryan G (@G8830Ryan) January 17, 2023

This dak best game legacy game — Shindig (@mrshindigg) January 17, 2023

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY DAK PRESCOTT — Andrea Velasco (@ayvelascoo) January 17, 2023

Cowboys win 31-14

Tom Brady is 0-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) January 17, 2023

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has a victory chain. pic.twitter.com/HD5ARSB3a8 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2023

I do love a good 49ers x Cowboys playoff game. So many classics. Montana to Clark. Young to T.O. And 92-95 conference championship games. Greatest of NFL rivalries. — Holden Kushner (@Holdenradio) January 17, 2023

Lost his wife and kids just to lose to the cowboys☠️ — James♱ (@TheeJxmes) January 17, 2023

My turn 😤 ! Tired of talking see y’all Sunday ! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/t0jh2gYuvz — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 17, 2023

You love to see Dak quiet the noise! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 17, 2023

Cowboy fans who hate this guy as our QB, this good enough yet? pic.twitter.com/rdqBOhw0cV — Ernie (@es3_09) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire