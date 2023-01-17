‘Dak faked out the entire state of Florida’ and other great Cowboys-Bucs tweets

Matt Owen
·5 min read

“How bout them Cowboys?” The Cowboys showed up on Monday night and left no doubt that they were the better team with a statement victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and legendary QB Tom Brady.

Scoring 31 points against a tough defense is impressive. Doing that on the road in the playoffs is even more impressive.  The defense set the tone early and suffocated the Bucs offense forcing multiple frustating possessions for Tom Brady and didn’t ease their grip until the game clock hit zero.

The Offense started out slow for two possessions before Dak Prescott and company exploded with multiple 80+ yard touchdown drives. The passing attack was surgical and Tony Pollard was the leading rusher.

Twitter reactions are always fun but they are even better after a Cowboys playoff victory. Without further adeiu, here is the best reactions to the Cowboys 31-14 win over the Bucs.

Cowboys strike first- Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz. Cowboys lead 6-0

 

Jayron Kearse ends a multi-year streak of Tom Brady not throwing an INT in the red zone

Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott QB keeper 12-0

Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz, Cowboys lead 18-0

 

Brett Maher missed extra point attempts (4)

 

Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, Cowboys lead 24-0

 

Dak Prescott's fourth touchdown pass of the night, this time CeeDee Lamb joins the fun. Cowboys lead 31-6

Cowboys win 31-14

