‘Dak faked out the entire state of Florida’ and other great Cowboys-Bucs tweets
“How bout them Cowboys?” The Cowboys showed up on Monday night and left no doubt that they were the better team with a statement victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and legendary QB Tom Brady.
Scoring 31 points against a tough defense is impressive. Doing that on the road in the playoffs is even more impressive. The defense set the tone early and suffocated the Bucs offense forcing multiple frustating possessions for Tom Brady and didn’t ease their grip until the game clock hit zero.
The Offense started out slow for two possessions before Dak Prescott and company exploded with multiple 80+ yard touchdown drives. The passing attack was surgical and Tony Pollard was the leading rusher.
Twitter reactions are always fun but they are even better after a Cowboys playoff victory. Without further adeiu, here is the best reactions to the Cowboys 31-14 win over the Bucs.
Cowboys strike first- Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz. Cowboys lead 6-0
The way Dak looked off the secondary to his left long enough for Schultz to get wide open off of his break was masterpiece theater.
Dak finna send Brady home for MLK & The Culture
Jayron Kearse ends a multi-year streak of Tom Brady not throwing an INT in the red zone
Jayron Kearse picks off Tom Brady in the end zone😱#DallasCowboys
“Tom Brady doesn’t turn the ball over in the red zone”
2 plays later, Kearse interception 🤪
Atta boy Kearse🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽
Kearse with the interception on the 🐐 @ClemsonPros
Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott QB keeper 12-0
Dak Prescott TD with his arms ✅
With that rushing touchdown, Dak Prescott has recorded a passing and rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason games, the only player in NFL history with a rushing score and passing score in four straight postseason contests.
DAK PRESCOTT IS A GROWN MAN.
Bootleg QB keeper by @dak for the 4th-and-goal TD!#ItsMillerTime | #DALvsTB | @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/AdMS4tBbiu
DAK PRESCOTT FAKED THE STATE OF FLORIDA
Dak Prescott >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Tom Brady
Troy Aikmen- “i’d take the three” as Dak ran in that TD was 🧑🏼🍳😘
Cowboys score on a Dak Prescott TD pass to Dalton Schultz, Cowboys lead 18-0
Extend the play ➡️ make the play!@dak & @BinghamBaller9 link up for their 2nd TD of the night!
Dak on fire
DAK PRESCOTT IS ON FIRE!!!!
DAK IS ON MF FIRE 👏🏼
Brett Maher missed extra point attempts (4)
Dak with a “go for f***ing two!” After the helmet slam on the sideline
Dak in his bag!!!
And Maher took the bag smfh
RT if you’ve made as many extra points as Brett Maher
Roger Goodell must have Brett Maher’s rent payed for the next 2 years with how bad he’s missing these extra points
Man… this is tough.
Needs some halftime kicks more than any kicker I’ve seen in some time… He’ll bounce back.
I think.
Maher got money on this game.
Naaaa kicker gotta go……
Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Michael Gallup, Cowboys lead 24-0
Michael Gallup Anytime TD (+300) ✅
The #DallasCowboys (-140 ML) increase their lead!
Dak stole all of Maher's mojo smh…. #DallasCowboys
Where are all you Dak haters????? 4 TDs on y’all ass!!! 😂😂😂
Dak looks incredible. Cowboys offense is firing on all cylinders 🔥
Dak Prescott's fourth touchdown pass of the night, this time CeeDee Lamb joins the fun. Cowboys lead 31-6
4th down? No sweat. 💿 TD!@dak 🤝 @_CeeDeeThree
MFS better put some RESPECT on DAKS name tonite!!!! LFG!!!
This dak best game legacy game
HAVE YOURSELF A DAY DAK PRESCOTT
Cowboys win 31-14
Tom Brady is 0-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.
The @dallascowboys are moving on! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/myuNegpH5s
Made'em walk the plank 😤#DALvsTB | @WinStarWorld pic.twitter.com/3vSNcNHqe4
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has a victory chain. pic.twitter.com/HD5ARSB3a8
I do love a good 49ers x Cowboys playoff game. So many classics. Montana to Clark. Young to T.O. And 92-95 conference championship games. Greatest of NFL rivalries.
Lost his wife and kids just to lose to the cowboys☠️
My turn 😤 ! Tired of talking see y’all Sunday ! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/t0jh2gYuvz
You love to see Dak quiet the noise!
Cowboy fans who hate this guy as our QB, this good enough yet? pic.twitter.com/rdqBOhw0cV
