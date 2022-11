SYFY

In the wake of the Apollo program, NASA set its sights on developing a more permanent presence in space. The crown jewel of that effort is the International Space Station, where we have maintained a constant human presence in low-Earth orbit for more than two decades. You can hear those stories from the astronauts who lived them in The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station. That station is the result of an incredible international effort which relied heavily on NASA’s Space Transportation Sy