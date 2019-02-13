Daisuke Matsuzaka suffers bizarre arm injury at fan event in Japan originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

You didn't think you'd be reading about Daisuke Matsuzaka today, did you?

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher is back in the news for unfortunate reasons: He was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder after an "overzealous fan" yanked his arm during a fan event in Okinawa, Japan, for the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

According to the Dragons, Matsuzaka is experiencing pain in his throwing arm after the incident, and the team told him to stop throwing for now.

Matsuzaka, now 38, has been playing in Japan for the past four seasons after his major league career ended in 2014 with the New York Mets and has been with Chunichi since last January.

Red Sox fans will remember Matsuzaka as the Japanese phenom who struggled to make the most of his massive initial contract due to frequent arm trouble. He amassed 33 wins in his first two seasons in Boston and won a World Series with the club in 2007 but couldn't stay on the field after that, averaging just 14 starts per season over his final four years in Boston from 2009 to 2012.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011 and was never the same, joining the Mets for a two-year stint in 2013 and 2014 before heading back to Japan in 2015.

Matsuzaka has played sparingly over the last three seasons but did post a 6-4 record and 3.74 ERA for the Dragons in 2018. It seems the injury bug has bitten the right-hander in a cruel way once again, however.

