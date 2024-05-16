Dairy farmers to serve as milk presenters for this year’s Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the Indianapolis 500’s greatest traditions–and perhaps one of its most curious–involves milk.

For decades, the winner of the race has taken a drink of milk (and often a bath) in Victory Circle. The tradition traces it roots to the 1930s, when Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after the race.

Over the years, milk and the 500 have become inextricably linked–and two dairy farmers will serve as milk presenters to provide milk to the winning driver, owner and chief mechanic.

Alex Neuenschwander (“veteran” presenter) and Abbie Herr (“rookie” presenter) will be the milk presenters for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Both talked to CBS4 This Morning’s Melissa Crash about the milk tradition and the importance of their race-day responsibilities.

