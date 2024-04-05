Dainja transferring to Memphis

WCIA — Illinois forward Dain Dainja announced Friday on social media he is transferring to Memphis.

The former Baylor transfer had an up and down 2023-24 season, averaging 6.1 points per game in 10.6 minutes per game. The Minnesota native’s minutes and points were nearly cut in half year over year. But with a couple of big performances in the postseason, Dainja averaged nine points a game with the season on the line.

“I stayed with it regardless of if I was playing two minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes. My thing was not getting too high, not getting too low,” Dainja said after the Elite Eight loss to UConn. “Through the success, through the failure. Just sticking to my work. It’s not what I expected but I’m always ready for any obstacle thrown at me. I went to the coaches and I asked, ‘What do I need to do?’ and I went out there and did it.”

Memphis was 22-10 this past season and lost in its first game in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.