Daingerfield nips Troup in 10 innings in bi-district series opener

May 2—LONGVIEW — Troup and Daingerfield duked it out on the diamond at Longview High School for 10 innings Thursday night with Daingerfield eventually prevailing, 5-4, in the Class 3A, Region II, Bi-district series opener.

Game 2 between the pair of evenly-matched squads is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard High School.

Daingerfield's Jayden Mitchell led off the bottom of the 10th by getting hit by a pitch from Troup reliever, Kash Hardy.

Isaiah Parker then had his turn at the plate, and he drew a four-pitch walk, which moved Mitchell to second base.

Daingerfield kept its rally going, with Weston Collard getting aboard after beating out a bunt, which loaded the sacks. Collard went on to lead Daingerfield at the plate by going 2-4.

Sage Blackburn followed by lacing a base hit into right field that scored Mitchell from third base, giving the Tigers from Morris County the victory in walk-off fashion.

Troup got on the scoreboard first when Carson Davenport blasted a three-run home run over the wall in left center with two outs in the top of the first stanza.

Davenport's homer scored Ty Lovelady and Hayden Huml, who both got aboard on base on balls earlier in the inning.

Daingerfield (14-11) got two of the runs back in the top of second and tied the game in the top of the fourth inning.

After plating an addition run in the bottom of the fifth, Daingerfield claimed its first lead (4-3) of the evening.

Troup came back to tie the score in the top of the seventh frame. Davenport stroked a lead-off base hit into left field to get Troup fired up.

With Payton Elliott batting, Davenport moved over to second base on a wild pitch. Troup head coach Drew Walley then brought James Pierce in to run for Davenport. Elliott hit a screamer to the Daingerfield shortstop, who committed an error on the play, which enabled Pierce to score from second base.

Caden Graves had two hits for Troup (20-6), as did Davenport.

Tucker Howell chipped in a double to account for Troup's six hits.

Treston Smauley collected the win in relief of Collard, the Daingerfield starter. Smauley pitched two innings and allowed one hit while striking out two.

Hardy suffered the loss for the Maroon and Gray.

Colby Turner started on the mound for Troup. He gave up four runs, two of which were earned, off of five hits in seven innings of work. Turner fanned five and walked four.