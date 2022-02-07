Daily statistical milestones: Rajon Rondo moves past Julius Erving and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Rajon Rondo No. 47 in steals now

Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 1,509 steals. He’s now 10 away from Kendall Gill

Kevin Love No. 47 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,398 three-pointers. He’s now 26 away from Nicolas Batum

Kyrie Irving No. 59 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,300 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Mike Dunleavy

Khris Middleton No. 89 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Metta World Peace and Jameer Nelson with 1,155 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Antawn Jamison

Robert Covington No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kevin Martin with 1,144 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Steven Smith

Jeff Green No. 115 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Joe Ingles with 1,072 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Lindsey Hunter

D’Angelo Russell No. 139 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Matt Barnes with 984 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Jerry Stackhouse and Leandro Barbosa

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 144 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Marvin Webster with 829 blocks. He’s now 4 away from Alex English

Kyrie Irving No. 175 in assists now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Darrell Armstrong with 3,401 assists. He’s now 5 away from Carmelo Anthony

Jonas Valanciunas No. 181 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Stromile Swift with 684 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kelvin Cato

Clint Capela No. 183 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Gerald Wallace with 682 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Stromile Swift

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 191 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vin Baker with 5,876 rebounds. He’s now tied with Garfield Heard

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 194 in points now

Moved ahead of Xavier McDaniel with 13,618 points. He’s now 5 away from Orlando Woolridge

Will Barton No. 204 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones

Nikola Jokic No. 212 in assists now

Moved ahead of Al Horford, Dick Van Arsdale and Hakeem Olajuwon with 3,068 assists. He’s now 4 away from Dolph Schayes

Jayson Tatum No. 215 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 738 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Marcus Smart

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 222 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of John Salmons and Steve Kerr with 728 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hubert Davis

Al Horford No. 225 in points now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,751 points. He’s now 30 away from Lamar Odom

Kelly Olynyk No. 231 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Keith Bogans

Greg Monroe No. 240 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Gary Payton, Robert Horry and Shawn Bradley with 5,270 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Ray Allen





Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson “I’m completely different from everybody else.” — Robert Covington. – 12:57 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I heard the Super Bowl was in town 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rPmWHxMAvK – 12:36 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Giannis Antetokounmpo told me he and his brothers, Thanasis & Alex, “haven’t decided yet” on whether they will compete in the Skills Challenge during All-Star weekend. Giannis: “We’ll see how we finish this last stretch. Then I’ll see what my brothers are doing.” – 12:35 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Robert Covington said that, yes, he had noticed the Clippers’ comebacks over the last few weeks and what it said about this roster.

“They make it hard,” he said, smiling, “but I think they like that a little bit.” – 12:28 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Robert Covington was expecting to be traded but thought he would end up East. He says the defensive versatility the Clippers can boast when healthy with so many wings that can switch and defend multiple positions can be “scary.” – 12:25 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Robert Covington said he thought he would be headed to the Eastern Conference in a trade. – 12:19 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Robert Covington says he’s “beyond excited” to play with Kawhi and PG — whenever it happens. – 12:18 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif As welcomes go, Sunday was as Clipper as it got, hitting all the hallmarks — scoring drought, 20-point deficit, comeback.

This one didn’t result in a win. But Norman Powell and Robert Covington saw what they’re in for.

latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 11:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:

Thoughts on the Nuggets 2nd half beatdown over the Kyrie Irving Nets, including:

-Jokić aggressiveness

-AG playing the part

-Denver’s pushing thru Bones’ mistakes

-Boogie

Plus: Trade Deadline. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/6/22921… – 11:36 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers allow season-worst points as Bucks score same total on back-to-back nights, 137-113.

Clippers miss out once again on a chance to climb over .500, and now go on the road to Memphis and Dallas (x2) with a 27-28 record.

Powell finished with 28, Covington finished with 13. – 11:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm FINAL: Bucks 137, Clippers 113

– Antetokounmpo 28pts/10reb/5ast

– Holiday 27pts/5reb/13ast

– Portis 24pts/11reb

– Connaughton 18pts/5reb

– Middleton 17pts/6reb/5ast – 11:19 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Clippers made a run to get within nine but Bucks just too powerful today. The Milwaukee starting five has been unstoppable. Each Buck starter has scored 17 or more points, respectively. Giannis, Portis and Jrue each have a double-double. – 11:14 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Lue takes his last timeout four plays later with Portis joining Antetokounmpo and Holiday in the 20 and over club.

Bucks 125, LA 104. 3:42 left. One of the worst defensive performances of the season – 11:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Jure Holiday said that’s about enough of that. Ibaka playing Antetokounmpo physically. Covington playing Middleton physically. And the Clippers don’t have anybody for the Bucks point guard.

7 points in two minutes for Holiday. Bucks up, 110-94, with 6:49 left. – 11:05 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters Rajon Rondo sharing a convo he had w/ asst. JJ Outlaw (1/2): “This is a really good team & don’t take this type of team for granted, this type of personnel, the DNA that we have, the character in this locker room w/ the coaching staff, we got a chance to do something special…” – 11:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Single digits again in LA after Covington steal and putback 👁️ – 10:59 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Covington tips in a missed Powell shot for a 13-2 run and Milwaukee’s lead is just nine. – 10:59 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Clippers open the fourth quarter with a 9-2 spurt that cuts what was a 25-point lead to 101-90.

Powell’s made both his shots and Covington his one to key the run. – 10:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU 26 points in 18 minutes for Norman Powell.

And both of Powell’s assists have gone to Covington 3s.

What was a 25-point Bucks lead is down to 101-90 with 9:40 left. – 10:58 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Whoa. A Khris Middleton two-hand slam?!!? – 10:54 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Bucks lead 99-81 entering final quarter of play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads all scorers with 26 points on 7/12 FGs, 2/3 3s, 10/12 FTs. Has added 8 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal/block. He has zero fouls in 24 minutes. – 10:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers trail 99-81 to the Bucks after three quarters.

Norman Powell has a team-high 20 points. Robert Covington has three. – 10:50 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters Hands down favorite quote of the #Cavs postgame presser.

“At one point I was like, Yo @Kevin Love I think we’re going to need some oxygen.” 😂😂😂- @Cedi Osman pic.twitter.com/F9X2VtwDgy – 10:42 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed former #Hornets all-star David West for No. 96 all-time in defensive rebounds. – 10:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers are getting buried right now. Bucks on 8-0 run to take 68-53, largest lead of the game.

Clippers have missed 12 of 17 shots in the paint tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday have 43 points combined. – 10:28 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Sources: After Robert Covington was acquired by the Clippers, several teams called to see if Los Angeles would trade him before the deadline. More on Covington’s future and other updates on the Clippers in the story.

👉🏼 https://t.co/fvIL8unAXC pic.twitter.com/fGiGf7Pdca – 10:18 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Bucks outscored Clippers 32-14 in last 11:24 of first half, with LA missing 19 of their last 23 shots.

Needless to say, it’s going to be hard for Clippers to win games when they go 5.5 minutes without scoring AND put a Giannis team in the penalty simultaneously. – 10:12 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Bucks 60, Clips 51 | Half | The hosts got outscored 32-19 in the second quarter, when they shot 6 for 25 (24%) and 3 for 11 from 3.

Giannis meanwhile added nine points to his 17-point running total and Bobby Portis had eight, including the buzzer-beating 3 as Mook flew by. – 10:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Bucks complete a phenomenal second quarter with Bobby Portis nailing a left corner 3 from Khris Middleton to beat the clock.

It’s a 60-51 lead for the Bucks, who didn’t even shoot the 3 that well overall (5-of-18, 27.8%). Bucks are outscoring LA 24-10 in paint. – 10:08 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif First Khris Middleton, now Bobby Portis. The Bucks have scored in the final seconds of the first two quarters and lead 60-51 at halftime. Clippers once led by 9. Now they’re down 9.

LAC shooting 37%/38%/7-7 from the line.

MIL shooting 47%/27%/13-16 on FTs. – 10:06 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Giannis is 8-9 from the line so far. Game-high 17 points. – 10:04 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Giannis heads back to the free throw line for his eighth and ninth free throws — two fewer than the 11 per game he’s averaging (second in the NBA).

A 72.3% FT shooter, he knocked down eight of them tonight so far. – 10:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski So, opposing fans haven’t been able to count during Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throws this year (though some have tried, briefly).

A creative #Clippers fans decided to count how long it took the ref to give Antetokounmpo the ball instead. – 9:59 PM

Kevin Love @kevinlove Energy on 💯 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse instagram.com/p/CZqOk90tVFm/… – 9:45 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Giannis showing some swag. Drops two fingers attacking the basket and drawing a foul – 9:41 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Giannis. He went careening through four Clippers in the lane, made the shot, drew the foul and knocked down the free throw that ties it 37-all. – 9:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski A Rodney Hood block = Giannis Antetokounmpo three-point play = a third foul on Normal Powell. That’s a trifecta for the #Bucks – 9:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm I have no idea how Giannis Antetokounmpo just split that gap. And I have a solid angle on the opposite baseline. – 9:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm After one quarter, the Clippers lead, 32-28. Antetokounmpo with 8. Holiday with 8. Middleton with 6.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 107.7

DefRtg: 128.0

Net Rtg: -20.3

ORB%: 14.3%

DRB%: 81.8% – 9:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Ty Lue was asked about incorporating Normal Powell and Robert Covington into the #Clippers offense. In reality Normal Powell just needs to know he’s playing the #Bucks.

He scored 7 points in 4 minutes. – 9:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Robert Covington now checks in for his first minutes with the Clippers with 1:47 to play in the first. The new guys will draw the most attention today but Marcus Morris has been hooping — 11 points on 4-5 shooting with four rebounds. – 9:32 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton The thing about Robert Covington is his teams always play better with him on the court, often dramatically so, as @Ben Falk makes clear: https://t.co/kDJw7ru8eO pic.twitter.com/8NfeDEjUek – 9:32 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Last Clippers with #24 before Powell: Malik Fitts, Richie Frahm, Alvin Williams, Andre Miller

Last Clippers with #23 before Robert Covington: Lou Williams, Travis Leslie, Marcus Camby, Ruben Patterson – 9:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Quick five points by Khris Middleton & Jrue Holiday have the #Bucks up 19-18 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter.

Big Three have 16 of those points for Milwaukee. – 9:26 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Two minutes into the Clippers-Bucks game, and Giannis is already literally doing everything – 9:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the Bucks on the board with a free throw one minute into the game. – 9:12 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory BI with the nasty no-look alley-oop to Jonas Valanciunas to give him his 10th assist of the night.

It’s the first time in his career he’s had back-to-back games with 10+ assists. – 9:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Brandon Ingram threw a no-look lob to Jonas Valanciunas. Two games in a row with double-digit assists. His passing has gone up a level this season. – 9:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse Kevin Love is averaging the most points per 36 minutes since his Timberwolves days.

23.6 points

12.1 rebounds

43/40/87%

per 36 minutes

6MOY dark horse? pic.twitter.com/54rPRrNXFn – 8:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “I can’t do the hypotheticals, we’ll see. I can’t do the hypotheticals. We just gotta keep our heads on straight right now….but for us in this locker room, we’re just rocking with who we have, heathy, day-to-day.”

-Kyrie Irving on if trade deadline passing relieves pressure. – 8:35 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ Rajon Rondo departs with 15 points and 12 assists in 31 minutes for #Cavs. Osman 22p 4r 5a, Love 19p 7r 5a, Allen 15p 17r – 8:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN My exchange with Kyrie about long stretch upcoming when he can’t play:

Kyrie: Who knows?



Me: what’s that mean?

Kyrie: Who knows? Who knows? I know it’s not a laughing subject to be talking about, but who knows what could happen?

Continued….. – 8:19 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ Rajon Rondo with his first double-double as a Cav. Has 11 points, 11 assists with 5:08 left as #Cavs lead 89-76. – 8:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob the cavalanche of all cavalanches this season. 19-0 (!!!) run by Cleveland to take the lead, topped off by a Kevin Love behind-the-back dime. top completely blown off at The Rock. im dizzy. pic.twitter.com/bJ8vhWBDaj – 8:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie on playing at home: “Im keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen these next few days and the next week. Just crossing my fingers something can come up either before All-Star break or just after. So Im definitely keeping a positive attitude in that sense.” #Nets – 8:10 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Pels trail Rockets 54-49 at half. Devonte’ Graham is 1 for 6. Jonas Valanciunas is 1 of 4. New Orleans needs one — both? — to get going. – 8:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Clippers coach Ty Lue on how he adjusts incorporating Norman Powell and Robert Covington onto roster. Ty said it helps that Blazers coach Chauncey Billups runs similar stuff per his background as a Clippers assistant pic.twitter.com/7A4spqhQcC – 7:21 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Now on @njdotcom

As Nets’ losing skid hits 8, Kyrie Irving keeping ‘positive outlook’ about being able to play home games nj.com/nets/2022/02/a… – 7:16 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia Clippers coach Ty Lue says Norman Powell and Robert Covington will play tonight and come off the bench – 7:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Ivica Zubac is back and Norman Powell and Robert Covington will debut off the bench today vs Bucks – 7:13 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Ty Lue is here before Clippers/Bucks.

Ivica Zubac will play today, as will Covington and Powell. Those new additions will play as reserves tonight in their debuts. – 7:13 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence HALFTIME: Mavericks 54, Hawks 50

Trae Young with some shooting struggles in the first half: 6 pts (1-8 FG, 0-4 from 3, 4-4 FT), 6 ast

John Collins: 12 pts, 10 reb, 1 stl

Kevin Huerter: 11 pts, 2 ast

Clint Capela: 8 pts, 8 reb – 7:08 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie on Harden”The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word…we would love to have him in the lineup, at his optimum healthy version of himself, and then we’ll let the rest take care of it but who knows what’s going to happen” – 7:01 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “….how all those kinda media plants start going around w/ rumors and stuff like that, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had he’s been really committed and we just hold him to his word….”

-Kyrie Irving on James Harden trade rumors pic.twitter.com/ZOMlm3TlTg – 6:59 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell on Jaden McDaniels:

“If guys haven’t seen it, I don’t know what you’re all watching… The more comfortable he gets, the better he’s going to be. The older he gets, the better he’s going to be. Simple as that… I love his game.” – 6:55 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Kyrie Irving on if he thinks James Harden wants to be with the Nets long-term: “How all those media plants start going around with rumors, I really do not concern myself with that. The few conversations that we’ve had, he’s been really committed. We just hold him to his word.” pic.twitter.com/kGvUPfR4QX – 6:54 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell Kyrie remains hopeful that he’ll be able to play in home games at some point. “I’m keeping a positive mindset that anything can happen in these next few days or the next week. Just crossing my fingers that something can come up either before the All-Star break or even just after” – 6:52 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “Who knows? …I know it’s not a laughing subject to be talking about but who knows what could happen? …Who you think I am?…I’ve been talking to city day after day, no I’m joking.

-Kyrie Irving says he’s has a ‘positive mindset’ s/t comes up to allow him to play home games. pic.twitter.com/NfFUThIvpb – 6:51 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine D’Angelo Russell on the energy Patrick Beverley was bringing in the second quarter:

“It forces guys to want to turn their level of competition up, compete. It gets our quiet-ass fans involved, too. So I think it’s good for us to have somebody like him. Kind of wakes people up.” – 6:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor #Cavs Kevin Love just hit a 3-pointer to cut Indiana’s lead to 13 points. And the crowd went completely BONKERS. These fans love this team. – 6:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Irving asked about being ineligible for a long stretch and says he’s keeping hope about being eligible for home games. – 6:48 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb Said Kyrie Irving was asked whether he had spoken to NYC officials about the vaccination mandate: “Who do you think I am?” Irving then added that he’s keeping hope that he can eventually play Nets home games.” – 6:46 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria Kyrie Irving says he’s keeping a ‘positive outlook’ about the NYC vaccine mandate changing – and potentially changing soon – 6:46 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie Irving says he’s keeping hope of playing home games. #nets – 6:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on whether he’s spoken to NYC city officials about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, jokingly says: “Who do you think I am?” – 6:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving: “There’s no room for the’ let me hold your hand for a minute.’”

Says he likes the team’s energy but concedes the Nets have been undone by their team’s mental lapses. – 6:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Asked if he thinks James Harden wants to be a Net long-term, Kyrie Irving said Harden can speak to that better, but in their few talks he’s found him “very committed. But who knows what’s going to happen?” – 6:40 PM

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso What an ugly first quarter. #Cavs finally pass 10 points after Rajon Rondo’s layup, and then his one made free throw after a foul, to give them 12 points to end Q1. Pacers lead 27-12.

Cavs shot 4 of 23 (17.4%) from the field, 0 of 5 from 3 and 4 of 12 from the free throw line. – 6:40 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly Kyrie Irving says he doesn’t concern himself too much with media “plants.” Says the few conversations he’s had with James Harden, his teammate has sounded committed so he takes him at his word. Looking forward to the team getting healthy post trade deadline. – 6:40 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kyrie Irving when asked if he thinks James Harden wants to stay with the #Nets says he’s seemed committed “but who knows whats going to happen?” – 6:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed Kyrie Irving on whether he’s concerned about the eight-game losing streak; “First thing’s first, getting healthy, and then setting our team up for the rest of this season, post this trade deadline.” – 6:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko Mavericks get out of the first quarter with a 29-26 lead. But missing two starting big men seems to be having an impact. Clint Capela and John Collins have combined for 10 points, 12 rebounds in the first. Mavs got 0 points, 4 rebounds out of Dwight Powell and Reggie Bullock. – 6:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell when asked what the energy Patrick Beverley plays with provides:

“I think the energy more than anything forces guys to want to turn their energy up, compete. It gets our quiet-ass fans involved, too.” – 6:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13 Starters:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas

Pels are 11-7 with this starting 5. – 6:34 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas – 6:33 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell said his shin contusion injury that kept him out “was not a serious injury”. He said it wasn’t going to be long-term, but said he wanted to wait for the shin to stop “aching” before returning. He said getting to 100% was the priority. – 6:32 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee The Nets sent Caris LeVert & Jarrett Allen to Houston for James Harden last year to build a super team with Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving. A year later, LeVert & Allen are reunited in Cleveland & the Cavs wouldn’t think of trading them to Brooklyn for Harden. – 5:57 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Same starters for the Hawks:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 5:53 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA 4 in a row for the Wolves

Wolves 118, Pistons 105

On tonight’s show:

– The return of DLo (22, 8 and 5)

– Quiet game until he almost ended Isaiah Stewart

– Pat Bev doin Pat Bev stuff, provides needed spark

– KAT keeps rollin (24 and 12)

– Big Beasley game (5 3s)

– 11-man rotation – 5:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell The Nets have lost eight in a row.

They just went 0-5 on this west coast swing. It’s unclear whether Harden/Claxton will be able to play Tuesday vs. Celtics as both players are still dealing with hamstring issues. Kyrie won’t be there. KD, Harris and Aldridge still out.

Ouch. – 5:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Final: Nuggets beat the Nets 124-104. The losing streak has reached eight. The offense fizzled out in the second half and the defense continued its stay in the NBA cellar. Nets head home for a Tuesday game against Boston. Kyrie won’t be there. Will Harden? – 5:49 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher Javonte Green has gone from poor man’s Robert Covington in fantasy to apparently a rich man’s version of RoCo.

He’s been terrific lately. – 5:39 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks starters vs. Mavericks

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

John Collins

Clint Capela – 5:37 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell and Jordan McLaughlin getting minutes together today.

The net rating of that pairing this season is -12.2 (23 minutes), and last year was -11.9 (220 minutes).

Chris Finch has always insisted it’s a better pairing than the numbers suggest. Paying off today. – 5:29 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops The Nets falling like this is awful for the Bulls. They’re one of those teams that can slip to seven and send you home in Round 1 with KD back and Kyrie able to play more on the road. – 5:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Alright. 16-point lead going into the 4th quarter. Kyrie has played 33 out of 36 minutes.

Let’s see what Cam Thomas has got in store lol – 5:19 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Did the Pacers get more for Caris LeVert than the Blazers got for Norman Powell AND Robert Covington?

It was less salary to take on for LeVert, but I don’t consider Powell’s deal to be a bad one.

Maybe Portland really loves Keon Johnson? – 5:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger If Ball Arena had any sense of humor, they’d play “Shots, shots, shots… everybody” when Kyrie Irving takes a technical. Alas … – 5:04 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell understands what is and is not a threat when he’s on defense as well as anyone. – 4:55 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson Nuggets go into the half with a 76-75 lead over Brooklyn.

High scoring game with Brooklyn hitting 12 3-pointers. Griffin & Irving with 19 points a piece.

Jokic with 18 points & 8 assists. Forbes added 11 points.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 4:44 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares 1st half notes:

✅ 18-4-8 on 7/8 shooting for Jokic in the first half.

✅ Bones struggled running the 2nd unit. Wouldn’t be surprised if he gets benched in the 2nd half. Hope not, though.

✅ Blake is 4/5 from 3.

✅ Kyrie got going to end the half. He’s got 19 points. – 4:40 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Halftime: Nets trail the Nuggets 76-75. Talk about a barn burner. Brooklyn’s offense looks like a weight was lifted off it. Four guys in double-figures. Kyrie and Blake have 19 each. Cam Thomas with 12 and Bruce with 10. Everyone contributing. Anyone want to play defense? – 4:38 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis #Nets trail the #Nuggets 76-75. Denver had no intention of playing at that kind of breakneck pace, but Jokic came on late and has 18 at the break. Blake Griffin and Kyrie Irving lead Brooklyn with 19 each. – 4:37 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn At this point, nobody else but Kyrie and Joker should shoot – 4:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Kyrie Irving’s handles defy description. – 4:35 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Nuggets 40-39. Strong play from Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. They’ve combined for 19. Cam Thomas with seven points to offset Kyrie Irving’s 1-for-5 start. In other news I just finished my second pretzel. – 4:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell returns, and Finch goes with an 11-man rotation in the 1st Q

– Beasley for DLo

– McDaniels for Vando

– Nowell for Beverley

– Prince for Ant

– Naz for KAT

– McLaughlin for Prince

The bench 5 has been playing well, so Finch sticking with that. 11-man is tricky tho – 4:08 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Jeff Green had only six total rebounds over his last five games. He already has three rebounds today. Progress. – 3:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Random thought that just occurred to me. Last time I was here for Nets-Nuggets:

-Ball Center was still Pepsi Center

-It was Iman Shumpert’s first game with the Nets

-It was the last game Kyrie Irving played in before his shoulder impingement shut him down for roughly two months. – 3:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer Nets starters in Denver: Irving, Mills, Edwards, Johnson and Griffin. – 3:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Pistons

DLo over 6.0 asts

– No minutes restriction

Ant under 30.5 pts + asts + rebs

– Day game Ant?

Vando over 7.5 pts

– 17 pts (8.5 per) in 1st Q last 2 games

KAT over 1.5 made 3s

– Always a value

Pat Bev under 19.5 pts + rebs + asts

– Think JMac plays – 2:56 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly “…We just want to be conservative with him so we don’t lose him for big stretches. We think when he’s healthy and Kevin’s healthy, and Kyrie plays, our team’s a totally different team.”

-Steve Nash on if James Harden’s absence is trade deadline related. – 2:23 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba We just turned Jared Bynum into prime Kyrie Irving in the second half – 2:02 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine Chris Finch said no minutes restrictions for D’Angelo Russell today. He mentioned Russell didn’t want to come back unless he could play a full workload of minutes. – 1:54 PM