Daily Sports Smile: Ravens celebrate John Harbaugh's 60th birthday with video tribute

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated his 60th birthday preparing for Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Despite his hectic work schedule, Harbaugh’s family still found a way to make the milestone birthday special.

On Friday, Harbaugh was surprised with a heartwarming video message. Several friends, family members, players and executives shared exactly what Harbaugh meant to them.

The group included Ravens stars Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey and Justin Tucker. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher were also among those with well wishes.

"Congratulations, 60 (years old) that is pretty good man. I think that is 420 in dog years," Rivera joked. "Happy birthday, man. It’s been a pleasure getting to know you and your family and watching you and your success."

Harbaugh’s wife, Ingrid, set up the special surprise. She worked alongside their daughters to round up the video tributes. The Ravens posted the video to their social media platforms where it garnered over 72,000 views as fans wished him a special birthday.

Harbaugh is in his 15th season with the Ravens. He’s led Baltimore to nine postseason berths and a Super Bowl title in 2012. He is the only NFL coach to win a playoff game in six of his first seven seasons to begin a career.

During his tenure, Harbaugh has coached a bevy of talented NFL players. He spent time working with Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed and also helped develop the next generation of stars in Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"Hey coach! I just want to wish you a happy birthday," Andrews said. "I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you. Really how much all of us guys appreciate you, all the work you put in, and all the values you instill in becoming a better man."

Harbaugh has eight 10-win seasons with the Ravens. He also holds the distinction of coaching against his younger brother, Jim, in Super Bowl 47.

Now at the University of Michigan, Jim chimed in to celebrate with his brother remotely.

"I just want to congratulate you on punching your ticket to get one more trip around the sun," Michigan head coach Jim told his brother. "Happy 60th birthday. I hope you make it a great day, a great week, a great month and a great year."

The Ravens have a tough road test against the Patriots Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and offers a chance for Harbaugh to earn a special birthday victory.

"Coach Harbaugh, happy birthday,” Humphrey said. "A man that wants to win, I hope we get a win Sunday for your birthday."

To which Harbaugh responded, "I can go for that."

