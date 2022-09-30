Daily Sports Smile: NFL teams honor cancer survivors with day of pampering

The New England Patriots are among multiple NFL teams offering a day of pampering for local cancer survivors as part of the league's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign.

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Patriots plan to welcome 17 cancer survivors and members of the Patriots Women's Association to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday. They will receive complimentary transportation, breakfast and a welcome from members of the Patriots organization before being treated to manicures, massages, relaxation yoga and a surprise visit to the playing surface.

The 17 individuals, who are patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, will also receive invitations to attend the Patriots' Oct. 24 game against the Chicago Bears where they will be honored during a pregame ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

The NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign is an ongoing partnership between the league and the American Cancer Society to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

We are so excited to welcome 4 @AmericanCancer patients for a day of pampering, self-care and fun!!💜@Ravens #OurTeamOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/CxXXbE1yl8 — Ravens Community (@RavensCommunity) September 26, 2022

The Baltimore Ravens held a similar event Monday where they hosted four local cancer survivors for a day to remember. The individuals had their hair and makeup done before embarking on a tour of M&T Bank Stadium and meeting a few Ravens players.

"I think from the tears, I think it means everything," American Cancer Society Executive Director Tswana Sewell told the WBAL TV website of the Ravens' event. "Some of them have said they never been to the stadium before, and they're huge fans and just so they feel the love and support from the Baltimore Ravens, the American Cancer Society, I think they've really been touched today."

The NFL also partnered with New Era Cap to launch a special collection of headwear to be worn on NFL sidelines starting in Week 4. The new caps feature an ink-dyed design. The collection also includes headbands and beanies.

