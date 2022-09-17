Daily Sports Smile: Aaron Rodgers parody reveals what's on his dream board for spiritual healing

Want to know what's on Aaron Rodgers' dream board? Or how the Green Bay Packers' star seeks spiritual enlightenment? Wonder no more. NFL Network host Rachel Bonnetta answered those questions and more during a mock interview of Rodgers posted to the league's website.

Bonnetta, who is no stranger to parody, posed as an earthy, spiritual healer alongside clips of Rodgers at a recent virtual news conference that were cut together to make it seem like Bonnetta was actually speaking with the four-time MVP.

"Aaron, welcome to your spiritual guidance healing session," Bonnetta said in the video. "I am so excited to see you again. I always love our little visits."

Sat down w @AaronRodgers12 for our weekly healing session 🙏🧘🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m98pzxVgwt — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) September 11, 2022

At one point, Bonnetta asks Rodgers about the contents of his "dream board."

Rogers replies: "Some life stuff, life lessons, learning, mistakes, failures, positivity, manifestation — things that are important to me."

Bonnetta ends the video congratulating Rodgers, who recently revealed he's taken psychedelic drugs like ayahuasca and mushrooms, for "reaching spiritual enlightenment this summer."

This isn't the first time Bonnetta has poked fun at NFL players. A scroll through her Twitter profile reveals recreations of interviews given by Cooper Kupp, Russell Wilson, Mike McDaniel and others. Oh, and she commits fully to dressing up as these NFL personas.

Ugh I can’t hang this week, I have so many things to do...



The things: pic.twitter.com/VIimJs1Str — Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) January 27, 2022

In addition to her regular hosting duties at NFL Network, Bonnetta has carved out a niche rife with impressions and deadpan comedy. She premiered a mock public service announcement this offseason asking players to quit trashing each other on social media.

"Nobody loves a funny tweet more than me," Bonnetta said of the PSA while hosting Good Morning Football. "I'll retweet those all day long. But we've reached a point where headlines are being generated by an avatar and I think that needs to change."

Who will be Bonnetta's next victim? It will be hard to top Rodgers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers parodied by NFL Network host Rachel Bonnetta