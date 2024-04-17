Daily Skate: Record set for men's hockey portal entrants

Apr. 16—GRAND FORKS — On Monday afternoon, Bemidji State defenseman Logan Acheson entered the transfer portal.

It was a notable entry, because with that, a record was set for the most Division-I men's hockey players to enter the portal in an offseason.

According to the Herald, which began tracking transfers four years ago, the previous record was 291, set last year.

Acheson was No. 292 this year.

By the end of Monday, there were 295 entrants. More than 100 have already committed to new programs.

It's no surprise this year set a record — and it might stand for quite a while.

Multiple factors are converging.

No. 1: The COVID-impacted year of 2020-21 is still in play. Everyone who played that season gets five years of college eligibility. So far, 110 entrants (37.3 percent) are players with only their free COVID year left. After next season, those players will no longer be around and the number entering the portal should dramatically drop.

No. 2: For the first time, players are allowed to transfer multiple times and be eligible immediately without a waiver. There's a court case in West Virginia challenging the NCAA's rule that players have to sit out a season if they transfer a second time. While that case is making its way through the court system, the NCAA temporarily is allowing multiple-time transfers. The result of the case will dictate whether things will remain that way in the future.

The portal is open for players to enter until May 14, but the number of entrants will slow now.

Player decisions are coming fast for Michigan since its loss in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals Thursday.

Three players have turned pro early.

Big Ten Player of the Year Gavin Brindley signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, leading goal-scorer Dylan Duke signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and first-round pick Frank Nazar III signed with the Chicago Blackhawks (and scored in his debut).

But the Wolverines also received big news with Winnipeg Jets first-round pick Rutger McGroarty opting to return to school for his junior season.

McGroarty will likely captain Michigan next season.

The Wolverines are still awaiting decisions from free agent T.J. Hughes, who The Athletic reported was leaning toward returning, and defenseman Seamus Casey, a New Jersey Devils second-round pick.

There have been a few notable portal moves since the Frozen Four.

Denver received a commitment from UConn forward Samu Salminen, a New Jersey Devils third-round pick. Salminen was originally committed to Denver a couple of years ago but was unable to come due to an admissions hangup.

Omaha picked up commitments from Alaska's two best forwards — Brady Risk and Harrison Israels. Risk was the Nanooks' leader in points. Israels was their leader in goals and faceoffs. Israels should play a big role considering the Mavericks lost two of their most reliable centers in Ty Mueller (Vancouver Canucks) and Nolan Sullivan (graduation).

Western Michigan received a commitment from American International defenseman Brian Kramer, who was the frontrunner to be Atlantic Hockey's Player of the Year at Christmas break. Kramer suffered an injury and his production dipped in the second half. The Broncos are trying to replace two of their top defensemen in graduating Zak Galambos and Carter Berger. Interestingly enough, Galambos also came from American International. Galambos tallied 50 points over the last two seasons for the Broncos.

St. Cloud State landed defenseman Josh Zinger from Northern Michigan. Zinger is an offensive defenseman, which is something the Huskies needed after losing Dylan Anhorn (graduation) and Jack Peart (Minnesota Wild). The Wildcats actually moved Zinger to center for the last month of the season. But he should be a power-play defenseman for St. Cloud State.

Arizona State has been busy in the portal, already announcing four transfers, but more are on the way. The Sun Devils are believed to be the strong frontrunner to land Wisconsin's leading scorer, Cruz Lucius. Don't be surprised if they get in on Jeremy Wilmer, Boston University's third-leading scorer who hit the portal this week. Wilmer was scratched for Boston University's national semifinal game against Denver.

RIT defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata entered the portal Monday, one of the more notable players to jump in. As a junior and senior, he tallied back-to-back 30-point seasons for the Tigers. He has one year of eligibility left. RIT will see major turnover from its Atlantic Hockey championship team with first-line center Carter Wilkie heading to UND, goalie Tommy Scarfone heading to Wisconsin and Hansen-Bukata hitting the portal.

* According to multiple media reports, Lindenwood is set to hire former Michigan assistant Bill Muckalt as its head coach, replacing former UND defenseman Rick Zombo.

* Boston College leading goal-scorer and Hobey Hat Trick finalist Cutter Gauthier signed with the Anaheim Ducks.

* Boston University has lost three players to pro signings. Sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson signed with Montreal and made his NHL debut. A pair of senior forwards also signed NHL deals and won't use their fifth seasons — Luke Tuch signed a two-year deal with Montreal, while Dylan Peterson signed with the St. Louis Blues.