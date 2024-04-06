Daily Skate: Pro decisions should come soon for UND players

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — The regular season is coming to an end in North American pro hockey.

While that's not a hard deadline for college players to sign pro contracts, it's usually an important marker. If NCAA players are going to turn pro, they often like to sign and get a taste of it in the spring.

That means UND will likely hear decisions from forwards Jackson Blake and Cameron Berg in the next week.

Goaltender Ludvig Persson has already informed the Fighting Hawks he intends to sign. UND filled his spot by grabbing a

commitment from Arizona State goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter

out of the transfer portal.

Things can change quickly at this time of year, but tides are starting to shift for Blake and Berg.

The Carolina Hurricanes are trying to sign Blake, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

If Blake returns to UND for his junior season, he could become a free agent next summer. Carolina doesn't want that to happen.

Odds are the Hurricanes will end up signing Blake. Nothing was finished as of Friday morning but it's moving in that direction.

Carolina, faced with a similar situation with UMass defenseman Scott Morrow, signed him last week.

Blake just completed a dazzling sophomore season at UND, racking up 60 points in 40 games. He was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Player of the Year and Forward of the Year.

UND's odds of retaining Berg are higher.

Berg was drafted 16 picks after Blake in 2021 by the New York Islanders. He transferred to UND after two seasons at Omaha and was a do-everything center for the Fighting Hawks in 2023-24.

Berg would slot in as the top-line center for UND next season.

The Fighting Hawks also will likely look for reinforcement at center for next season.

UND is in the mix for RIT center Carter Wilkie, who tallied 41 points last season and took more draws than any player in college hockey.

* UND forward Griffin Ness will sign a pro deal this week in the ECHL.

* Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, a fifth-round pick of the San Jose Sharks, will transfer to the University of Denver next season. Pohlkamp made a recruiting visit to UND this week.

* Miami coach Anthony Noreen signed a six-year deal with the school to be the RedHawks' new coach. He starts with a base salary of $335,000. He also has performance bonuses in his contract.

* Minnesota Wild first-round draft pick Charlie Stramel of the Wisconsin Badgers entered the transfer portal this week. The frontrunner to pick him up is Michigan State.

* Longtime Minnesota Gophers TV and radio announcer Frank Mazzocco announced Wednesday he's retiring after 47 years behind the mic.

* Western Michigan top-line forward Dylan Wendt signed with the New Jersey Devils as a free agent on Wednesday. Wendt scored 23 goals and tallied 44 points for the Broncos in 2023-24.