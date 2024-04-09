Daily Skate: Jackson Blake arrives in Carolina

Apr. 9—GRAND FORKS — Jackson Blake is in Raleigh, N.C.

The UND sophomore forward still has not yet signed a pro deal with the Carolina Hurricanes.

According to Carolina Hurricanes team reporter Walt Ruff, Blake can't skate with the team, but he can work with the strength and conditioning staff for up to a week while unsigned.

The Hurricanes have been going down the line signing prospects in the last week — UMass junior defenseman Scott Morrow, forward Gleb Trikozov and Maine freshman forward Bradly Nadeau.

The Hurricanes are expecting Blake to be next.

Barring any unforeseen changes, that will happen by the end of the week.

Blake's window to get into an NHL game this season is narrowing, though.

Carolina plays Tuesday night at Boston. With no signing as of Monday night, that one appears to be out the window.

The Canes play at St. Louis on Friday, at Chicago on Sunday and at Columbus on Tuesday. If Blake attends the Hobey Baker Award ceremony as planned Friday night, the game in St. Louis is out the window, too.

That would leave two opportunities — Chicago and Columbus.

None of Carolina's other recently signed prospects have made their NHL debuts yet.

With 105 points, Carolina is the fourth-best team in the NHL.

UND center Cameron Berg is expected to make his decision on next season by the end of the week.

Berg, a fourth-round pick of the New York Islanders, is coming off a 20-goal junior season. Berg, of West Fargo, centered UND's top line after coming to the Fighting Hawks in the NCAA transfer portal from Omaha.

If Berg returns, it would help be a big boost on both ends of the rink.

Berg would slot in as UND's top-line center, the biggest threat on the power play and as a top faceoff man.

UND added to its center depth Sunday by getting a commitment from RIT junior Carter Wilkie.

Jim Scanlan has stepped down as the head coach of the Bemidji State women's hockey team after a decade at the helm.

Scanlan finishes as Bemidji State's winningest women's hockey coach of all-time (122 wins).

Scanlan was named the USCHO national coach of the year and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association coach of the year in 2014-15.

The Beavers struggled in 2023-24, going 4-30-2.

"I would like to thank former Bemidji State President Richard Hanson and Director of Athletics, Tracy Dill for giving me the opportunity and trusting me with the position of Head Women's Hockey Coach at Bemidji State University," Scanlan said in a statement. "To be able to come back to my alma mater and coach in the WCHA was very special. I was extremely honored and grateful at the time of my hiring and that has not changed in the 10 years I have been here. During my tenure, we have experienced a lot of special times and we have experienced some challenges as well. I will take with me a lot of great memories."

Prior to Bemidji State, Scanlan had stints as the UND men's hockey assistant coach, East Grand Forks Senior High boys and girls head hockey coach and the Senior High athletic director.

* Former Warroad High standout Daimon Gardner has entered the transfer portal after one season at Clarkson. Gardner is a fourth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks.

* The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League are expected to hire Union assistant Lennie Childs as their next head coach.

* Among the notable National Collegiate Hockey Conference transfers so far this week: Wisconsin defenseman Brady Cleveland (Red Wings second-round pick) is headed to Colorado College; Colorado College captain Logan Will is headed to Providence; Tiger forward Danny Weight (the son of NHLer Doug Weight) will transfer to American International; Western Michigan defenseman Jacob Napier is headed to Colgate and Omaha defenseman Joaquim Lemay (Capitals fourth-rounder) will transfer to Northeastern.

* Wisconsin's leading scorer, Cruz Lucius, entered the transfer portal. Arizona State is the frontrunner to pick up Lucius, a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes whose rights were traded to Pittsburgh.