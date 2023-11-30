How a daily reminder pushed CPA football to win TSSAA championship after runnerup finishes | Kreager

CHATTANOOGA – Jackson Mathews has experienced losing in the TSSAA football championships.

The CPA senior and Tennessee football commitment had a role in the Lions' secondary since his sophomore year. And each of the last two years ended in Division II-AA runner-up finishes to rival Lipscomb Academy.

On Thursday, Mathews walked off Finley Stadium one last time. This time as a winner.

CPA defeated Boyd-Buchanan 35-13 for the program's sixth state championship and first since 2020, Mathews' freshman year.

"It's the best way to go out," Mathews said. "Coach (Ingle) Martin said it: We know defeat. We know what it's like to lose and we know what that feels like.

"We know how hard that makes us work. That was the motivation. We've got our (state runner-up silver ball) trophies in our locker room. Both of the silvers are in the weight room. Every single day we're looking at it. We know that defeat. We didn't want it to happen again."

CPA had lost the past two years to Lipscomb Academy by a combined 49-0 score.

"We didn't even score any points," CPA senior John Wayne Oliver said. "Freshman year we won (against Lipscomb) and came out on top and ended on top."

CPA football won with most-talented senior class

Mathews, who is the grandson of former Tennessee assistant Doug Mathews, is one of four future Power 5 college football players. The senior class also includes Georgia commit Ondre Evans in the CPA secondary, Oliver, is an Ole Miss commit and offensive tackle and North Carolina commit Crews Law at linebacker. Add in quarterback Braden Streeter (Delaware) and linebacker Leroy Harris (Chattanooga).

"You could put (this class) up for debate. I would say yes," Law said. "My brother (Class of 2022 QB Cade) would say it's his class. It depends on who you ask."

This year's class has more future Power 5 players. Cade Law, who is now at North Carolina as a football player, spent a year at Vanderbilt playing baseball before transferring. His class included current Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson.

Crews, a DII-AA Mr. Football finalist, was named championship game's MVP after finishing with 121 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries. He also had nine total tackles.

More: Fourth-and-1 call on first drive left no doubt CPA was winning sixth TSSAA football championship

More: How much longer TSSAA football wins leader Gary Rankin, 70, said he expects to coach

More: How to watch, livestream TSSAA football championship games, 2023 BlueCross Bowl games

Ingle Martin's message: Look forward, not the past

Martin didn't have a message of revenge to his program this week when preparing for another championship game after back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Martin, who has won four of CPA's six state championships, kept his team looking forward. There wasn't anything his program could do about past losses.

"We're just trying to get the most out of our kids as possible," Martin said. "This year our senior class and underclassmen that had a chance to play, we felt like we had a chance to be sitting here in this moment.

"Our practices have been unbelievable since losing to Pearl-Cohn (in Week 2). This week has been unbelievable. The semifinal week was unbelievable and Thanksgiving was unbelievable. That's a testament to these kids and their commitment to each other."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com or on the X platform @Kreager.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: CPA wins title after 2 runnerup finishes