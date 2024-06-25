The daily pitch with staff writer Scott Richey: June 25, 2024

Jun. 25—Staff writer Scott Richey with a look at what's going on around the area:

Three reasons we love sports today

1. Brad Underwood spent the better part of an hour with the media Tuesday at Ubben Basketball Complex. The Illinois coach discussed his busy offseason — capped by the addition of five-star Will Riley — before hanging around to chat. News of the day? Underwood plans on sticking around in Kansas City, Mo., after playing Arkansas to catch the Chiefs-Raiders on Black Friday.

2. Several NBA mock drafts got an update Monday with the real thing starting Wednesday evening in New York. And it was positive news for Terrence Shannon Jr. The former Illinois guard was projected at No. 24 overall to the New York Knicks by Yahoo! Sports' Krysten Peek, while ESPN's latest from Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo had Shannon going No. 25 ... also to the Knicks.

3. The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to hire Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as their new coach, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It's a move that seemed to be well received in NBA circles. The best reaction, though, went to The Ringer's Riley McAtee, who noted it was an "aggressive hire" given "Atkinson has virtually no podcast experience." Quality social media clowning there.

Numbers game

2

The Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club will have a pair of former Illinois standouts in the field this week. Adrien Dumont de Chassart has made the cut in his last three tournaments, while Nick Hardy has done the same in his previous two. They both last played at the RBC Canadian Open at the beginning of the month.

Crowd control

Three events I'm paying attention to

1. The 37th Morris Shootout. A total of 32 teams will converge on Morris the next two days with pool play Tuesday and bracketed action Wednesday. The field includes just one area team — Unity Rockets represent — but Illinois fans might be interested in following Bolingbrook (Davion Thompson) and Kankakee (Lincoln Williams).

2. Madison Mallards at Traverse City Pit Spitters. The Mallards start a two-game Northwoods League series with the Pit Spitters on Tuesday and will do so with former Champaign Central standout Jake Munroe crushing it in the heart of their lineup. Munroe, who played last season at John A. Logan and is committed to Louisville, is batting over .300 and is Madison's home-run leader.

3. Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals. Bragging rights aren't just for late December. They're one the line this week in St. Louis, too, with a three-game series at Busch Stadium. At least for the News-Gazette sports staff, with the Braves (Bob Asmussen's favorite team) facing the Cardinals (I suppose I still claim them even though they stink).

Coach's corner

Three questions with Clinton girls' cross-country and track and field co-coach Leann Sosamon:

1. My favorite sports team is ... any team my kids are playing on!

2. Three coaches I'd like to have dinner with are ... Joe Bosshard and Emma Coburn (they're a team so they can count as one dinner), Al Carius and Kelly Fox from Mt. Zion.

3. My biggest pet peeve is ... not being cognizant of other people around you.