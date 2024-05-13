Advertisement

The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: May 13, 2024

matt daniels, the news-gazette, champaign-urbana, ill.
·1 min read

May 13—➜ . The record-breaking 92nd home run came during Saturday's 10-4 loss to Iowa when pulled one over the left-center field fence at Illinois Field, breaking the 91 home runs the 1998 team had hit.

Athletes at the University of Illinois who earned degrees on Saturday during commencement ceremonies at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

➜ . ALAH takes on STM at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game. Winner plays Unity on Wednesday in Tolono.

➜ . Two Vermilion Valley Conference foes meet again in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Monday, with Iroquois West or Oakwood getting a shot at No. 1 seed St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday in Bismarck.

➜ has coached Cissna Park since 1982, but is is calling it a career once this season ends. His Timberwolves play the Bunnies at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal game.

➜ the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ Dennis Mitchell, Kim Mulkey and Jennifer King.

➜ talking over people or interrupting.