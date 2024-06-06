The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 6, 2024

Jun. 6—➜ . The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff announced its schedule on Wednesday, with first-round games at campus sites on Dec. 20-21. A month later (yes, a month later), the national-title game will kick off Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Atlanta.

➜ .

➜ . Pretty cool.

Points per game future Illini Morez Johnson Jr. has averaged during his first three games at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this week for Team USA. Johnson is also averaging 9.3 rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the field, with the U.S. defeating Argentina 88-66 on Monday, Belize 150-54 on Tuesday and Brazil 88-57 on Wednesday. Fellow future Illini Jeremiah Fears (more on him in Friday's News-Gazette) is also playing a key role for Team USA in Argentina.

➜ . Aiden Ouimet continues in the decathlon on Thursday, while Amber Simpson (hammer throw), Mia Morello (pole vault), Tori Thomas (pole vault), Jessica McDowell (400-meter dash) and the Illini women's 400 relay get their shot on Thursday in Eugene, Ore.

➜ . The Speakers head to Troy, Ohio, this weekend for the six-team Miami Valley Veterans Appreciation tournament.

➜ . Chance for the Cardinals to gain ground in the NL Central when they start a seven-game homestand Thursday night by hosting one of MLB's worst teams.

Three questions with Chris Ridgeway, the Cerro Gordo/Bement football coach who also coaches the Broncos' girls' track and field team. CG/Bement football is set to kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 30 at home against Cumberland:

➜ the Philadelphia Eagles.

➜ Andy Reid, Vince Lombardi and Phil Jackson.

➜ people who leave shopping carts in parking spaces.