The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 10, 2024

Jun. 10—➜ . A national champion on Saturday in Rose Yeboah shows that Petros Kyprianou has it rolling.

➜ . Named "Green Street" in homage to Illini coach Shauna Green and the C-U street that is synonymous with the UI campus, Vozzelli will unveil the latest on the Illini at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

➜ . The event brings more than 200 players between the ages of 10 and 16 from 15 different states.

Seconds is all needed to cross the finish line first on Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor track and field Championships to win the women's 100-meter wheelchair dash for Illinois. Dederick followed up a men's national title in the 100-wheelchair dash on Friday by fellow Illini . (second), (fifth) and (eighth) also represented the Illini in the women's 100 wheelchair on Saturday.

➜ . The Dans will try to maintain their lead in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference in the Prospect League when they host the Aviators at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Danville Stadium.

➜ . Current Illini , along with former Illini and , will tee off Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C., for golf's third major of the year.

➜ . is the reigning champion of the annual event that started in 1953. This year's first round of the tournament is Saturday before the second round concludes Sunday, with all the action at the UI Course in Savoy.

➜ Illinois basketball.

➜ Joe Maddon, Phil Jackson and John Wooden.

➜ we still can't figure out what constitutes a travel in basketball.