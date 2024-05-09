The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: May 9, 2024

May 9—➜ r on Wednesday afternoon at Centennial.

➜ , for letting us surprise Jack during an after-school meeting with Centennial football players and wrestlers.

➜ . He is set to play football and wrestle at McKendree, a Division II school in southern Illinois.

Career wrestling wins for at Centennial during his four seasons on the mat with the Chargers that culminated with a Class 2A state championship in February. Add on the 327 total tackles he had in football and it was quite a high school career for one of C-U's best.

➜ . Hear Scott Beatty call the Illini's final home game of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday as always on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM, tune in on BTN or head out to Illinois Field to watch the Big Ten-leading Illini.

➜ . Bad weather postponed Wednesday's action that featured area programs Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Urbana making the trip south, but is set to resume at 3 p.m. Thursday.

➜ . News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year Macie Russell and her Salt Fork teammates head north to begin the postseason on Thursday afternoon.

➜ the United States women's national soccer team, the Chicago Bears and the Illini.

➜ Jill Ellis, Pep Guardiola and Emma Hayes.

➜ bad drivers.