The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: May 9, 2024
May 9—➜ r on Wednesday afternoon at Centennial.
➜ , for letting us surprise Jack during an after-school meeting with Centennial football players and wrestlers.
➜ . He is set to play football and wrestle at McKendree, a Division II school in southern Illinois.
Career wrestling wins for at Centennial during his four seasons on the mat with the Chargers that culminated with a Class 2A state championship in February. Add on the 327 total tackles he had in football and it was quite a high school career for one of C-U's best.
➜ . Hear Scott Beatty call the Illini's final home game of the season at 3 p.m. Sunday as always on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM, tune in on BTN or head out to Illinois Field to watch the Big Ten-leading Illini.
➜ . Bad weather postponed Wednesday's action that featured area programs Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Urbana making the trip south, but is set to resume at 3 p.m. Thursday.
➜ . News-Gazette Female Athlete of the Year Macie Russell and her Salt Fork teammates head north to begin the postseason on Thursday afternoon.
➜ the United States women's national soccer team, the Chicago Bears and the Illini.
➜ Jill Ellis, Pep Guardiola and Emma Hayes.
➜ bad drivers.