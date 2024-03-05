The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: March 5, 2024

Mar. 5—Want to purchase today's edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations

Sports Editor Matt Daniels with a look at what's going on around the area:

Three reasons we love sports today

➜ 1. Brackets. March is defined by them. We'll have a full Big Ten women's basketball tournament bracket in Wednesday's News-Gazette, where we're devoting a six-page special section to the Illini women's basketball team and the upcoming Big Ten tournament.

➜ in this paper this month ahead of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament and NCAA tournament.

➜ 3. All 16 spots in the IHSA boys' basketball state tournament are taken after Monday night's slate of super-sectional games across the state happened. We'll have plenty of content, from team breakdowns to features to our love of referees (seriously) later this week.

Numbers game: 3

Straight games the No. 12 Illinois men's basketball team has scored at least 90 points. The Illini haven't had four straight games at that mark since the Flyin' Illini beat Mississippi 91-79, Florida 97-67, Duquense 112-81, Arkansas-Little Rock 107-88 and Tennessee Tech 105-77 from Dec. 3, 1988 to Dec. 17, 1988.

Crowd control

Three events I'm paying attention to

➜ 1. Purdue at Illinois men's basketball. Can't watch the highly-anticipated game on Peacock tonight? Tune in to WDWS 1400-AM or WHMS 97.5-FM to hear Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and former Illini standout Deon Thomas call the action from State Farm Center.

➜ 2. Illinois vs. Maryland women's basketball. The Illini will have to beat the Terrpains for the first time in the second round of the Big Ten tournament if they want to extend their season past Thursday.

➜ 3. Eastern Illinois vs. SIUE men's basketball. The first-round OVC tournament game from Evansville, Ind. tips off at 9 p.m. Wednesday between my alma mater (go EIU) and my hometown university (go SIUE).

Coach's corner

Three questions with Champaign Central baseball coach John Staab, who has compiled a 455-304 record and six regional titles entering his 23rd season in charge of the Maroons.

➜ 1. My favorite sports teams is ... Iowa. I grew up in Iowa when Hayden Fry, Dan Gable and Lute Olson were in their prime. I know this is a very unpopular choice in C-U, but I have a ton of respect for Kirk Ferentz and love Hawkey football.

➜ 2. Three coaches I'd like to have dinner with are ... Kirk Ferentz, Tim Corbin and Phil Jackson.

➜ 3. My biggest pet peeve is ... the replay review booth.