The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 19, 2024

Jun. 19—➜ . The two Illini athletes won the Dike Eddleman Award, given to the top male and female athlete on the Illinois campus as voted on by Illinois head coaches and executive staff within the Illinois athletic department.

➜ , joining recent former Illini like (2022) and (2020 and 2021). Yeboah is the 22nd women's track and field recipient for the Eddleman Award and fourth straight since won it from 2021 through 2023.

➜ . The first one in Champaign is set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Illinois State.

College baseball players announced on Tuesday as Gold Glove finalists by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sports. Among the 24? Illinois shortstop . The Oswego native record 101 putouts and 167 assists this past season for the Illini, only making three errors and recording a fielding percantage of .989. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, with Hejza trying to become the first Illini to win this honor since Michael Massey in .

➜ . The Illinois athletic director will speak with reporters on Thursday on the UI campus, covering a wide range of topics pertaining to the Illini and college athletics.

➜ . Former Illinois men's golfer is in the 71-player field in Cromwell, Conn., looking to capitalize on his strong showing at the U.S. Open when the first round tees off Thursday.

➜ . Unity junior , a state runner-up this past season in the IHSA girls' wrestling state tournament, is part of the U.S. contingent that will wrestle starting on Thursday in Westfield, Ind.

➜ the Chicago Bears.

➜ George Halas, Vince Lombardi and Jim Valvano.

➜ when you don't finish the sprint through the line.