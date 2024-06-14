The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 14, 2024

Jun. 14—➜ . Pending Unit 4 school board approval in July, Hutchison is the new Centennial boys' basketball coach and will replace the school's all-time wins leader in . Sterling, who already coaches the Centennial boys' track and field team, is the Chargers new girls' basketball coach. He replaces .

➜ . The conference announced as its women's Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year — the first in Illinois history — on Thursday after she won a national title in the high jump this past Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

➜ .

Days until the first Big Ten home volleyball match for and his Illinois program in 2024. It's a doozy, too: reigning Big Ten champ and national runner-up Nebraska visits Huff Hall on Oct. 3. The other Big Ten home matches are against Northwestern (Oct. 6), Indiana (Oct. 16), Maryland (Oct. 20), Wisconsin (Nov. 3), Southern Cal (Nov. 8), Ohio State (Nov. 9), Rutgers (Nov. 22), UCLA (Nov. 23) and Minnesota (Nov. 27).

➜ . Highly-touted transfer wide receiver — who committed to Illinois on Thursday after four productive seasons at Texas San Antonio and one forgettable season at Mississippi — plays his first game with the Illini on Aug. 29.

➜ . Both EI baseball teams are 4-0 going into Saturday's 1 p.m. first pitch at Meier Field in St. Joseph. The Giants have outscored their foes 72-5, with the Dutch Masters outscoring their opponents 64-14.

➜ . The best part of this three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field, especially since both teams are struggling to stay near .500 this season? A 1:20 p.m. start on Friday, a 1:20 p.m. start on Saturday and a 12:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

