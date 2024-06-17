The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 17, 2024

Jun. 17—➜ . Ozolins won the singles title, defeating top-seeded Sanhui Sin 7-6 (4), 6-0 in Sunday's final, while Miyoshi and his partner, Edward Winter, won the doubles title on Saturday with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 win against Ethan Cook and Naoki Tajima.

➜ .

➜ , along with Wednesday night's third-place game and championship game.

Big Ten football programs — that'll take some getting used to — who will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next month for the conference's media days. Illinois coach and likely three of his players will get in front of microphones, cameras and recorders on July 23, the first day of the three-day event. Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will join the Illini on that Tuesday in late July.

➜ . The Dans have three home games scheduled at Danville Stadium this week in Prospect League action. First up: the Terre Haute (Ind.) Rex at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

➜ . Five home games this week are on tap for the Speakers, beginning on Tuesday night against Watseka Post 23.

➜ . The two teams open a three-game series on Thursday night at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. The significance? The game in the oldest ballpark in America will pay tribute not only to the Negro Leagues, but to Birmingham native and Giants legend .

➜ the Chicago Cubs.

➜ Billy Martin, Lou Piniella and Joe Maddon.

➜ unforced errors, in life and baseball.