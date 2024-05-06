The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: May 6, 2024

May 6—➜ . And good at hitting home runs. The 2022 Champaign Central graduate and former C-U Little League champion became the all-time home run leader at John A. Logan College this past Friday when he hit his 33rd home run with the Vols in just two seasons at the junior college powerhouse.

➜ for John A. Logan. The Vols are 42-10 and begin postseason play this Thursday at noon against Southwestern Illinois in Carterville.

➜ . No. 1 Monticello (27-2, 7-1 Illini Prairie) travels to St. Joseph to take on No. 2 St. Joseph-Ogden (28-2, 8-0) at 4:30 p.m.

Combined RBI between St. Joseph-Ogden baseball teammates Braxton Waller and Luke Landrus going into Monday's showdown with Monticello at Meier Field in St. Joseph. Waller, a Danville Area Community College signee, is hitting .547 with six home runs, 59 RBI, 27 runs scored, 13 doubles and an OPS of 1.510. Landrus, an Illinois signee, is carrying a .489 average, four home runs, 45 RBI, 49 runs scored, 11 doubles, four triples and an OPS of 1.418. Waller has 12 walks to only 11 strikeouts, while Landrus has walked 24 times and only struck out four times.

➜ l. Read the first two parts of this, and you'll understand why it's shaping up to be one of the more hyped regular-season games in recent memory, with Monticello likely going with Illinois State signee on the mound.

➜ . The Illinois women's golfer, California native and First Team All-Big Ten selection tees off Monday at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Mich., trying to secure a spot by the end of Wednesday's final round in the NCAA Championships that start May 17 in Carlsbad, Calif.

➜ . Area programs Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity and Urbana are the first spring sports teams to begin their postseason journeys on Wednesday afternoon.

➜ the Illinois women's soccer team, of course. But outside of the Illini teams, I'd have to go with the U.S. women's national soccer team.

➜ John Wooden, Pep Guardiola and Tara VanDerveer.

➜ texts and emails with no punctuation.