The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: April 9, 2024

Apr. 9—➜ for showing up at 'Monday Night SportsTalk,' at the Esquire in downtown Champaign. The two Illinois basketball coaches, plus the Illini athletic director, brought out a big crowd and chatted up Illini fans all night.

➜ If you didn't make it out to the Esquire on Monday for the WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM radio show to hear Underwood, Green and Whitman,

➜ . And for host Steve Kelly in keeping yours truly, Illini beat writer Scott Richey and columnist Bob Asmussen in check each Monday night.

Home games in the next month for the Illinois baseball team. The only road games in that span are a three-game set at Maryland from April 26-28. Meaning the Illini (16-13, 7-2 Big Ten) play 16 of their next 19 games at Illinois Field, starting Tuesday night against Illinois State. If 's program wants to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, now is the time to make a move.

➜ Fresh off its first Big Ten series win of the season at Maryland this past weekend, the Illini (15-20, 2-6 Big Ten) host the conference-leading Wildcats (22-8, 8-1) underneath the lights at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.

➜ The second annual C-U Girls' Soccer Night at Demirjian Park concludes Thursday night with the two Unit 4 rivals squaring off at 8 p.m. to conclude a tripleheader of area matchups.

➜ The Illini men's and women's track and field programs host the all-day event this Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. at Demirjian Park.

➜ the Michigan Wolverines.

➜ Phil Jackson, Tony LaRussa and Jim Harbaugh.

➜ taking a third strike with runners in scoring position.