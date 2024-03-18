The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: March 18, 2024

Mar. 18—Want a copy of today's edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations

Sports Editor Matt Daniels with a look at what's going on around the area:

Three reasons we love sports today

➜ 1. Illinois men's basketball is at the top of the Big Ten. Again. Sure, the Illini didn't win a regular-season title and didn't get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament like Purdue. But can any staff putting together a scouting report in the coming weeks on 's high-scoring team know exactly who to stop? No way.

➜ 2. Props to Dain Dainja and Luke Goode. Illinois doesn't win a Big Ten tournament title without key contributions from its bench this weekend in Minneapolis. Spearheaded by Dainja and Goode.

➜ 3. Underwood still has to prove he can win in the NCAA tournament. But credit the seventh-year Illini coach with the roster he's put together this season. It's an athletic and entertaining group to watch.

Numbers game: 20.8

Points per game Riley Minix is averaging for the Morehead State men's basketball team. Underwood & Co. will spend the next few days developing a plan for Illinois to avoid a first-round NCAA tournament upset against Minix, the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, and the 14th-seeded Eagles when the two teams meet at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

Crowd control

Three events I'm paying attention to

➜ 1. Illinois vs. Morehead State men's basketball. Fresh off a run to the Big Ten tournament title, the Illini will look to keep rolling in March when it begins the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

➜ 2. Illinois wrestling at NCAA championships. While the Illinois men's basketball team gets plenty of focus, Big Ten champion Edmond Ruth at 174 pounds, Danny Pucino at 141 and Chris Moore at 165 will represent the Illini starting Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

➜ 3. Parkland basketball teams. The Cobras' women tip off Monday night and the Cobras' men tip off Tuesday night in their respective NJCAA D-II national tournaments in Joplin, Mo., and Danville.

Coach's corner

Three questions with Armstrong-Potomac coach Wade Rogers, who coaches both the Trojans' baseball team in the spring that he has led to consecutive Class 1A regional titles and the Trojans' boys' basketball team in the winter.

➜ 1. My favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ 2. Three coaches I'd like to have dinner with are ... Joe Maddon, Phil Jackson and my grandpa, Larry Long, a former Champaign Little League coach. Would love to have another dinner with him.

➜ 3. My biggest pet peeve is ... people who are negative.