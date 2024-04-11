The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: April 11, 2024

Apr. 11—➜ . One that was rewarded on Wednesday when the New York Mets promoted the 29-year-old left-hander to the majors.

But the former No. 6 overall pick by the Twins in the 2015 draft could as early as Thursday when the two teams meet again at 11:20 a.m.

But he pitched with the independent Joliet Slammers last summer and caught the Mets' attention, spending time in Class AAA Syracuse before his promotion.

Career earned run average Tyler Jay finished his three-year Illini career with. It's the best mark in program history, with Jay recording 24 career saves as a shutdown reliever during his time in Champaign. The 2015 season saw Jay post a 5-2 record with a program-best 1.08 ERA to go with 76 strikeouts and only seven walks in 662/3 innings, winning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors. Illinois doesn't finish 50-10-1, win a Big Ten title and advance to the Super Regionals of the NCAA tournament without Jay's efforts.

First pitch of the three-game nonconference series between the host Illini (17-13) and Huskies (11-21) is at 6 p.m. Friday at Illinois Field in Champaign.

Watch out for Monticello standout Demarion Forman, who just broke a 42-year-old school record in the discus by throwing it 179 feet, 8 1/4 inches on Monday evening, when the 17-team boys' track and field meet begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The annual girls' track and field event is scheduled to have 19 teams in Tolono when the meet gets going at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Top area teams like Salt Fork, Tuscola and the host Rockets could contend for the team title.

