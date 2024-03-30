The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: March 30, 2024

Mar. 30—Want a copy of today's edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations

Sports Editor Matt Daniels with a look at what's going on around the area:

Three reasons we love sports today

➜ 1. A chance to reach the Final Four doesn't happen very often for Illinois. Beat Connecticut on Saturday night — easier said than done — and the Illini men's basketball team will move on to the national semifinals next Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

➜ 3. Again, another good decision by Illinois to open up State Farm Center on Saturday evening for a free watch party like they did on Thursday night. Fans can enter the venue starting at 4 p.m.

Numbers game: 30

Wins is needed by this Illinois team to reach the Final Four. If the Illini (29-8) can beat reigning national champion Connecticut (34-3) on Saturday night when they tip off at 5:09 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston, this will become the third Illinois team to win at least 30 games in a season. The 2004-05 team finished 37-2 and reached the national title game, while the 1988-89 Flyin' Illini went 31-5 and reached the national semifinals.

Crowd control

Three events I'm paying attention to

➜ 1. Illinois vs. Connecticut men's basketball. The Illini will try to buck history and beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time. Illinois is 0-5 all-time against No. 1 seeds, losing to Kentucky (1984), Kansas (2002), Duke (2004), North Carolina (2005) and Kansas (2011).

➜ 2. Alabama vs. Clemson men's basketball. If Illinois beats UConn, it gets the winner of this game in the Final Four next Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. This Elite Eight game is set to tip at 7:49 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles.

➜ 3. Illinois vs. Washington State women's basketball. The two teams meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the WBIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Coach's corner

Three questions with Salt Fork boys' track and field coach Phil Surprenant. The three-time N-G Coach of the Year has led the Storm to three Class 1A state championships since 2019 and will try to win a third straight state title this May.

➜ 1. My favorite sports team is ... the Illini basketball team.

➜ 2. Three coaches I'd like to have dinner with are ... Tony Holler, Phil Jackson and Brad Underwood.

➜ 3. My biggest pet peeve is ... when athletes don't get warmed up with enough time before a race.