The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: May 25, 2024

May 25—➜ Can Tuscola win a team state title? Will of Monticello break another state record in the discus? What about Centennial high jumper 's bid to repeat as state champ? All questions that will have answers on Saturday.

➜ 2. The Parkland men's golf team didn't win an NJCAA Division II national title on Friday, but the Cobras still finished a respectable sixth place. Well done.

➜ 3. The same sentiment is true for the Danville Area Community College men's golf team. The Jaguars finished 15th at the NJCAA D-II tournament in Joplin, Mo. Not bad at all for a program that just started playing back in 2019.

Division I baseball teams who will hear their names called on Monday when the NCAA tournament field is set. Illinois should — again, key word being should — find itself in the postseason for the first time since 2019. Illinois will know more at 11 a.m. Monday when the field is announced on ESPN2.

➜ . Illinois tees off in the second round Saturday before the third round on Sunday. Get in the top 15 by Sunday evening, and the Illini move on to Monday, keeping their national title aspirations intact into next week.

➜ . If the weather cooperates — a big if after Friday's heavy rain throughout the area — then either LeRoy or Villa Grove will play at 11 a.m. Monday for the right to reach the Class 1A state tournament. The two teams are set to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday after Friday's game was postponed.

➜ . Summer means Prospect League baseball around these parts, with the Dans opening their season at venerable Danville Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It's the first of 56 games on the Dans' schedule.

Three questions with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys' basketball coach Gary Tidwell, who has compiled a 189-52 record in eight seasons leading the Blue Devils.

➜ unfortunately the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ Bill Self, Neil Alexander and Brad Underwood.

➜ people who are one-uppers.