Jun. 21—➜ Even if it's scorching hot outside right now in Champaign, Illinois athletic director said Thursday that and his Illinois men's basketball team will play Arkansas on Nov. 28 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

➜ , with the most recent one happening when the Razorbacks defeated the Illini 73-63 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. That is the only time the Illini have lost to Arkansas, with Illinois owning a 5-1 series lead.

➜ . It's the third Summer Olympics for the 40-year-old Ram, who won a mixed doubles silver medal with Venus Williams in Rio De Janeiro in 2016.

Games of the 1,118 has coached that have come against Illinois. The number will rise to three when the new Arkansas men's basketball coach squares off against the Illini on Thanksgiving in Kansas City, Mo. Calipari is 1-1 against the Illini, with both games happening when he was the Memphis coach. The Tigers beat the Illini 77-74 in 2002 in Memphis before Illinois returned the favor a year later with a 74-64 win in Champaign.

➜ . Any Illinois fans who want to watch them play against Arkansas in Kansas City on Nov. 28 might want to secure lodging now. The Chiefs host the Raiders the next day at 2 p.m. on Nov. 29.

➜ . The first-place Dans host a team based out of Pennsylvania at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Danville Stadium. It's the first of two home games this weekend for the Dans, who also host the Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

➜ . The Class A minor-league baseball game in South Carolina on Friday night will feature Mahomet-Seymour graduate starting on the mound for the Fireflies. The 19-year-old is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 starts in his first pro season in the Kansas City Royals' organization after he was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

➜ the Chicago Bears.

➜ Nick Saban, Bill Belichick and Vince Lombardi.

➜ trash talkers. Let your game do the talking.