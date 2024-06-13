The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 13, 2024

Jun. 13—➜ , with first-round play beginning on Saturday morning at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy before the second round concludes on Sunday afternoon.

➜ as he vies for his fourth UI Open title since 2016. Other former UI Open champions in the field of 94 golfers are , , , , and .

➜ . This year's event is July 16-18 at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.

The size of St. Joseph-Ogden offensive lineman . The Class of 2027 recruit impressed Bret Bielema enough on Wednesday during an Illinois camp to receive an offer from the Illini. A freshman starter last season, Wagner helped SJ-O finish 8-3 and reach the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Along with Illinois, Wagner also holds offers from Louisville and Miami (Ohio) in a recruitment that will likely only intensify in the coming months and years.

➜ . , a two-time News-Gazette All-Area Girls' Golfer of the Year in 2021 and 2022 from Mahomet-Seymour, and former Champaign Central girls' golf standout will tee off in Saturday's first round in Savoy.

➜ . Current Illini Jackson Buchanan, along with former Illini Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry, begin their first round of golf's third major this year at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C.

➜ . The Prospect League game starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Danville Stadium. The Dans should feel good about their chances since they shut out the Bombers 14-0 this past Sunday in Huntingburg, Ind.

