The daily pitch from Sports Editor Matt Daniels: June 15, 2024

Jun. 15—➜ . Ever so briefly. The former Illini is in a good spot entering Saturday's third round at Pinehurst No. 2. His 3-under 67 on Friday has Detry tied for second, just one shot back of leader .

➜ after carding a 3-over 143 through the first two rounds.

➜ . The former Illini went 96-39 in his four seasons in Champaign, and he'll reportedly make $2 million after he committed to the Wildcats on Friday.

Words Terrence Shannon Jr. posted to his social media accounts on Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was found not guilty of rape. "Thank you to everyone who stood by me these last nine months," the former Illini star wrote. "I knew I was innocent of these horrible crimes and I had faith in God that someday everyone else would know that too. I am so grateful to all of you for believing in me, especially my family, friends and legal teams whose support kept me going. I'm ready to put this chapter of my life behind me and fully focus on my path forward."

➜ . Can hold his own this weekend in North Carolina? The former Illini can fall back on his fourth-place finish last month at the PGA Championship as he vies to win one of golf's most prestigious tournaments.

➜ . First-round play begins bright and early Saturday at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy before the leaders will tee off Sunday afternoon trying to bring home a title in the 70th version of the annual event.

➜ . The Cardinals can clinch a series win on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field following Friday's 3-0 win before the series concludes at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Three questions with new Danville boys' basketball coach David Gouard, who was an assistant coach last season with the Vikings and also when the Schlarman girls' basketball team won Class 1A state titles in 2018 and 2019.

➜ the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ohio State football team and the North Carolina men's basketball team.

➜ John Thompson, Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma.

➜ hearing the word can't.