Daily NBA bubble primer: The red-hot Suns and a test of Michael Porter Jr.'s ascent

Until the end of the NBA’s seeding-game schedule on Aug. 14, Yahoo Sports NBA will deliver a daily bubble primer, complete with up-to-date standings and a breakdown of the schedule, from gambling odds to playoff implications and the biggest storylines. Today marks Day 12 of the restart to the 2019-20 season.

NBA standings

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Monday’s schedule

(All times Eastern)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m. (NBATV)

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

BetMGM odds

Oklahoma City Thunder +5.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under 224.5

--

Dallas Mavericks +6.5 (-110)

Utah Jazz -6.5 (-110)

Over/Under 221.5

--

Toronto Raptors +5.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under 228.5

--

Indiana Pacers +2.5 (-110)

Miami Heat -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under 221.5

--

Denver Nuggets +5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 (-110)

Over/Under 220.5

Playoff implications

Oklahoma City Thunder (43-26) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-39)

The Thunder can lock themselves into the 4-5 matchup in the West with a win and a Jazz loss. Conversely, Oklahoma City would fall to sixth place with a loss and a Jazz win entering the regular season’s final days.

The Suns can move ahead of the Spurs into 10th place in the West with a win — just a half-game back of the ninth-place Blazers and a game behind the eighth-place Grizzlies. A loss would leave Phoenix no wriggle room in catching Portland. Another loss or a Blazers win in their final two games would eliminate the Suns.

Dallas Mavericks (42-30) vs. Utah Jazz (43-27)

The Mavericks would be locked into the seventh seed with a loss. A win would draw Dallas within a game of the sixth-place Jazz. Utah can move up to fifth with a win and an Oklahoma City loss.

Toronto Raptors (50-19) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (55-15)

The Bucks and Raptors have clinched the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the East, respectively.

Indiana Pacers (43-27) vs. Miami Heat (43-27)

The winner leaves in fourth place in the East. The loser drops within a half-game of the sixth-place 76ers.

Denver Nuggets (46-24) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (51-18)

The Lakers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

The Nuggets can draw within a half-game of the second-place Clippers with a win. A loss would cut their cushion on third place to just a single game over the Rockets.

Who and what to watch

The red-hot Suns

One fun thing about an eight-game sprint to a play-in series between the eighth- and ninth-place teams in the West is that any team can catch fire, and the Suns — yet to lose in Orlando — are ablaze. Ricky Rubio, DeAndre Ayton, Dario Saric, Jevon Carter and Cameron Payne are shooting a combined 47.4 percent on 15.2 three-point attempts per game. Rubio has been a below-average shooter for his entire career, Ayton has made as many threes in the bubble as he previously attempted, and Payne was a G Leaguer all season.

Their best player, Devin Booker — arguably the smoothest shooter still standing — is shooting only 31 percent from distance ... and still scoring 29.4 points a night. Few Suns had a worse net rating than rookie sharpshooter Cameron Johnson prior to the hiatus. Phoenix coach Monty Williams inserted him alongside the starters, and they have outscored opponents by a team-high 52 points in his 166 minutes in Orlando.

The starting lineup of Rubio, Booker, Johnson, Ayton and Mikal Bridges has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per 100 possessions in 75 minutes together over their last five games. They had played only 34 minutes as a group prior to the hiatus. What’s more: The Celtics and Suns had two of the least productive benches in the league before the suspension of the season. Their reserve units are now first and second in plus/minus in the bubble. There is hope in Phoenix that Williams has unlocked a rotation that features the franchise’s four best young players, together with Rubio, and it is excelling under enormous pressure.

It may also be that things get weird in small sample sizes, especially when one team is in desperation mode against others with less urgency. The Suns beat a Heat team without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic on Saturday, and the Thunder are resting multiple players in the second game of a back-to-back on Monday. Phoenix’s defensive rating (19th pre-hiatus, fourth post-hiatus) is likely evidence of an effort discrepancy.