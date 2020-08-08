Daily NBA bubble primer: The Damian Lillard Experience and a troubling trend in Milwaukee

Until the end of the NBA’s seeding-game schedule on Aug. 14, Yahoo Sports NBA will deliver a daily bubble primer, complete with up-to-date standings and a breakdown of the schedule, from gambling odds to playoff implications and the biggest storylines. Today marks Day 10 of the restart to the 2019-20 season.

NBA standings

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Saturday’s schedule

(All times Eastern)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

BetMGM odds

Los Angeles Clippers +1.5 (-115)

Portland Trail Blazers -1.5 (-106)

Over/Under 229.5

--

Utah Jazz +1 (-110)

Denver Nuggets -1 (-110)

Over/Under N/A

--

Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers +5.5 (-110)

Over/Under N/A

--

Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks +5.5 (-110)

Over/Under N/A

Playoff implications

Los Angeles Clippers (46-22) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (32-38)

The Clippers’ grip on the second seed in the West could fall to a half-game with a loss and a Denver win.

The Blazers can draw back within a half-game of the eighth-place Grizzlies with a victory. They would still be in position for a play-in series from the ninth spot with a loss, but with a pack of challengers nipping at their heels. Portland is scheduled to face Philadelphia, Dallas and Brooklyn to close out the regular season.

A Blazers win would also eliminate the Kings from playoff contention.

Utah Jazz (43-26) vs. Denver Nuggets (45-24)

The Nuggets can draw within a half-game of the No. 2 seed in the West with a win and a Clippers loss.

The Jazz would be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss and a Denver win.

Los Angeles Lakers (51-17) vs. Indiana Pacers (42-27)

The Lakers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the West.

Indiana will either remain in the 4-5 matchup with a win or fall to sixth in the East with a loss. Two of the Pacers’ final three seeding games come against Miami, their potential first-round opponent in a 4-5 series.

Phoenix Suns (30-39) vs. Miami Heat (43-26)

The Suns will remain in the hunt for a play-in series in the West with a win. A loss would drop Phoenix two games out of the ninth spot with three remaining — a magic number of two before they are eliminated.

Miami would be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed in the West with a loss.

Milwaukee Bucks (55-14) vs. Dallas Mavericks (41-30).

The Bucks have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the East.

The Mavericks would fall a half-game away from being locked into the seventh seed in the West with a loss.

Who and what to watch

Special performances occur with greater frequency when Damian Lillard faces playoff life or death. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) More

The Damian Lillard Experience

There was nothing more enjoyable in the NBA than watching Stephen Curry get hot. As incredible as it is to see LeBron James or Kawhi Leonard methodically impose their will on opponents, there is something relatable to watching a dude who would not be the biggest guy on just about every high school team in the country dominate games at the highest level of the sport. Maybe it is Curry’s absence this season, but I am beginning to think there is no greater NBA fun than watching Damian Lillard will the Blazers into contention.

Lillard’s buzzer beater to cap a 50-point night and eliminate the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs last season was the stuff of legend. It came five years after he did the same to the Rockets. Those nights seem to be occurring with greater regularity for Lillard, whose 45-point, 12-assist performance in a win over the Nuggets on Thursday night was the latest in a string of special games from the 6-foot-3 point guard.

The Blazers really has no business being considered a contender in the West, what with the favorites so superstar-laden. C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic are nice second and third options, but they are no Anthony Davis or Paul George. Portland’s defense is horrid, mostly because they have been unable to find capable wings to support their three mainstays. (But what a revelation Gary Trent Jr. has been in Orlando!)