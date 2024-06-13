Daily Mail target Marcus Rashford with shameful attack on struggling star

Marcus Rashford has the summer off but the Daily Mail has persisted with their attempts to attack his profile.

An invasive report from the Daily Mail website on Wednesday was shared by the publication on X, which read: “Marcus Rashford dances his troubles away after missing out on Euro 2024: Snubbed Man United star enjoys night out at exclusive Cannes restaurant where he and friends ‘spent nearly £4,000 on drinks and food.”

The backlash from fans on the social media network, formerly known as Twitter, led to the Mail deleting the tweet – while the article remained on their website.

This wasn’t a ‘whoops’ moment because the Mail know what they are doing.

It was a shameful attempt to kick Rashford, a national hero, while he is down.

Deleting doesn’t change anything.. @MailSport need calling out for this weird targeting/bullying of Marcus Rashford. Let the guy simply live and enjoy his holiday. pic.twitter.com/fJwN9OZGU5 — Frank🧠🇳🇱 (fan) (@TenHagEra) June 12, 2024

The article talks about how Rashford was seen enjoying himself at a popular beach bar in Cannes. That is normal behaviour for a professional footballer during the off-season, no?

They even detail where he ate, and who he was with, and bizarrely estimate he ‘splurged approximately £3,700 on drinks and food’ last weekend.

Nobody cares!

Eating out with family costs me, on average, £100+ – for 3 people. The cost of living has increased and this is a top footballer, out with friends, living in luxury!

The Mail also mentioned how much Rashford earns per week simply because everyone needed a reminder…

Have they nothing better to report on?

Why does Rashford get nasty coverage from the Mail?

As a right-wing tabloid, the Mail is traditionally a supporter of the Conservative Party, hence their disdain for Rashford after he embarrassed the Tory party in 2021.

The coverage of Rashford from the Daily Mail is often questionable at best. Fans hit out at the publication after Wednesday’s report because it wasn’t newsworthy.

Do they tell us what all Premier League players are doing and spending during the summer?

I can only surmise that Tory papers such as the Mail think people with log fires or small businesses are deserving, and people who complain to feed poor children are not.

