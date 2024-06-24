Daily Mail: Milan eyeing €47m Everton forward – Chelsea and Newcastle leave race

Newcastle United are no longer in the running to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and a report has claimed that AC Milan are in the race.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations had been ongoing between Newcastle and Everton in recent days over Calvert-Lewin but the Magpies ‘have now opted to walk away’ having deemed the £40m (€47m) asking price to be too costly.

Not only that, but the paper claims that Everton would only have been willing to sell the English striker in the event that they could sign Yankuba Minteh, who they offered £30m for but Lyon are offering around £10m more for him.

Calvert-Lewin could still leave the Toffees this summer because he has just a year left on his current deal. Everton have offered him a new contract, but there are a number of clubs that are knocking on the door.

Chelsea seemed to show timid interest but are now going for younger options and Manchester United are unlikely to meet Everton’s demands, the Mail adds. However, Milan have shown an interest in Calvert-Lewin as a potential replacement for Olivier Giroud.

The 27-year-old joined Everton in August 2016 from Sheffield United and has scored 68 goals in 247 appearances across all competitions, with 11 England caps to his name.