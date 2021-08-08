Aug. 8—DAILY JOURNAL PRESEASON VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

With classification and last year's overall record:

1. Belmont (2A), 22-4

The Lady Cardinals return most of the players that carried them to the Class 3A state finals last year. That includes outside hitters Kate Greene and Kirsten Moody, who combined for 466 kills and 516 digs. The one big loss is setter Darby Deaton.

2. Tupelo (6A), 20-3

The Lady Wave, playing in a brutal division, barely missed the playoffs. Thanks to realignment, Tupelo is now in a division (3-6A) that it should find more manageable.

3. Pontotoc (4A), 18-5

Ball control should be a strength with the return of setter Audrey Hamill, libero Caroline Howard and defensive specialist Scout Waldrop. The Lady Warriors reached the state finals last year, losing to Vancleave.

4. Oxford (6A), 13-10

Everyone is back for the Lady Chargers, including setter Catherine Bianco and outside hitter Ainsley Tacke, who had 294 kills last season. Oxford lost in the second round of the playoffs to eventual state champ DeSoto Central.

5. Alcorn Central (3A), 16-9

Two-time Daily Journal Player of the Year Mia Griffin is back at outside hitter. Libero Sydney Howie also returns, as do several other experienced players. The Lady Bears reached the state semifinals last season.

