Daily Journal Large School All-Area Football Team

Dec. 23—FIRST TEAM

BRAYLON BURNSIDE

WR/DB, Sr., Starkville

—Made 62 catches for 1,085 yards, 16 TDs; made 46 tackles, 6 TFL on defense.

KAHNEN DANIELS

RB, Sr., West Point

—Rushed for 2,737 yards, 29 TDs on 298 carries; named 5A Mr. Football.

WILLIAM ECHOLES

OL/DL, Sr., Houston

—Recorded 96 tackles, 26 TFL, 14 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries; also started on offensive line.

TRISTAN JERNIGAN

LB, Sr., Tupelo

—Recorded 81 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT despite being limited to 8 games by injury.

ZAY LOWERY

DL, Sr., West Point

—Recorded 53 tackles, 16 TFL, 3 sacks, 23 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles.

JAREYLAN MCCOY

DE, So., Tupelo

—Notched 44 tackles, 12 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and 2 forced fumbles.

TREY PETTY

QB, Sr., Starkville

—Completed 172 of 269 passes (63.9%) for 2,414 yards, 26 TDs, 4 INTs; rushed for 921 yards, 11 TDs on 144 carries.

BRADEN SHETTLES

QB, So., New Albany

—Completed 124 of 193 passes (64.2%) for 2,176 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs; had 3 rushing TDs.

MICHAEL TURNER

WR/S, Sr., Ripley

—Recorded 33 tackles, 5 INTs; made 10 catches for 326 yards, 4 TDs on offense.

NATHANIEL WALKER

LB, Sr., Amory

—Recorded 138 tackles, 35 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries and 6 forced fumbles; blocked both a punt and a field goal.

BRYSON WALTERS

LB, Jr., Itawamba AHS

—Had 140 tackles, 18 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery and 2 forced fumbles.

JALEN WASHINGTON

RB, Sr., Houston

—Rushed for 2,156 yards, 23 TDs on 250 carries; finished career with 5,292 yards, 58 TDs.

SECOND TEAM

ISAIAH AUTRY

OL, Sr., Itawamba AHS

—Oklahoma signee was selected to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

DAMARI BURTON

LB, Sr., Tupelo

—Notched 74 tackles, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles.

DAGARRIOUS CLIFTON

WR, So., Shannon

—Made 38 catches for 825 yards — that's 21.7 yards per catch — and 12 TDs

DOUG JONES

LB, Sr., Houston

—Recorded 153 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries.

QUA MIDDLEBROOKS

RB, Sr., Tupelo

—Rushed for 733 yards, 5 TDs on 97 carries; made 21 catches for 310 yards, 5 TDs.

EMMANUEL RANDLE

RB, Jr., Amory

—Rushed for 1,583 yards, 22 TDs on 185 carries; made 10 catches for 111 yards.

MAKYI REED-JONES

WR, Sr., Lafayette

—Had 47 catches for 779 yards, 9 TDs.

ELIJAH SPRATT

WR/CB, Sr., Amory

—Shutdown corner had 22 tackles, 1 INT, 6 passes defended; made 15 catches for 313 yards, 2 TDs on offense.

JAY STEVENSON

RB, Sr., Starkville

—Rushed for 1,351 yards, 16 TDs on 172 carries.

KEEGAN STRONG

RB/LB, Sr., Ripley

—Rushed for 938 yards, 11 TDs on 107 carries; made 15 tackles, 3 INTs on defense.

QUINTERION TILLMAN-EVANS

ATH, Sr., West Point

—Rushed for 988 yards, 16 TDs on 118 carries; made 9 catches for 141 yards, 6 TDs; completed 7 of 15 passes for 135 yards, 3 TDs.

KOBE WILLIAMS

OL/DL, Sr., Amory

—Made 64 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack; on offense, helped pave way for rushing attack that averaged 203.2 yards per game.

