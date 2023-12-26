Daily Journal high school basketball rankings, Dec. 26

Dec. 26—DAILY JOURNAL BASKETBALL RANKINGS

GIRLS

Team (Class) — W-L — Pvs

1. Pontotoc (5A) — 15-0 — 1

2. Booneville (3A) — 11-1 — 2

3. Starkville (7A) — 13-1 — 3

4. Belmont (3A) — 11-0 — 4

5. Tishomingo Co. (4A) — 14-2 — 5

6. Ingomar (2A) — 15-4 — 6

7. Tupelo (7A) — 7-5 — 7

8. Itawamba AHS (4A) — 8-3 — 8

9. Blue Mountain (1A) — 15-1 — 9

10. Alcorn Central (3A) — 13-2 — 10

BOYS

Team (Class) — W-L — Pvs

1. Booneville (3A) — 12-2 — 1

2. Oxford (7A) — 9-7 — 2

3. Biggersville (1A) — 7-0 — 3

4. New Albany (4A) — 10-2 — 4

5. South Pontotoc (4A) — 11-5 — 5

6. Starkville (7A) — 7-8 — 6

7. West Union (1A) — 14-3 — 8

8. H.W. Byers (1A) — 13-2 — NR

9. Ingomar (2A) — 14-6 — NR

10. Saltillo (6A) — 10-5 — 9

Rankings Analysis

Once again, there was a shakeup in this week's high school boys basketball rankings.

Three of the bottom four teams in last week's rankings suffered losses against non-ranked foes: Calhoun City, Saltillo and Potts Camp. That opened the door for H.W. Byers (No. 8) and Ingomar (No. 9) to enter this week's top 10.

Saltillo fell one spot to No. 10 after losing to Wheeler, 49-45, in a game that the Tigers' leading scorer, Cayden Howell, missed with an ankle injury.

Calhoun City dropped out after a 64-59 loss to Okolona, while Potts Camp exited following a 66-62 setback against Shannon.

The rest of the top 10 remained unchanged, with Booneville still holding down the No. 1 spot.

There were no changes in this week's girls rankings.

