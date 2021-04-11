Daily Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Team
Apr. 11—FIRST TEAM
Quay Bailey, Calhoun City
Senior forward
—Averaged 18.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals; led team to Class 2A final.
Samya Brooks, Pontotoc
Junior forward
—Averaged 21.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks; shot 58% from field; led Pontotoc to 4A title.
Hannah Campbell, New Site
Senior guard
—Averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals; made 62 3-pointers; led New Site to 2A title.
Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County
Senior guard
—Averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists; shot 44.5% from field, 86% on free throws.
Macie Walker, Belmont
Senior guard
—Averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.8 steals; shot 31% on 3-pointers; led Belmont to 3A title.
SECOND TEAM
Zoe Essary, Kossuth
Junior guard
—Averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals; shot 45.9% from the field, 33.8% on 3-pointers, 86.6% on free throws.
Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle
Junior guard
—Averaged 24.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.2 steals; shot 41% from field, 31% on 3-pointers.
Shemiah Hadley, North Pontotoc
Senior forward
—Averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists after returning from knee injury.
Mikayla Riley, Tupelo
Sophomore forward
—Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds; shot 48% from field, 39% on 3-pointers.
Sky Vaughn, Pontotoc
Senior guard
—Averaged 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals; was team's top defender.
THIRD TEAM
Annie Orman, West Union
Senior guard
—Averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.4 steals; shot 55.9% from field, 60% on 3-pointers.
Macie Phifer, Ingomar
Eighth grade forward
—Averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds; shot 55.7% from field, 31.4% on 3-pointers; led Ingomar to 1A title.
Asia Stafford, Biggersville
Sophomore forward
—Averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds; shot 55% from field; led Lady Lions to 1A semifinals.
Mary-Grace Storment, Belmont
Sophomore guard
—Averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals; shot 74% on free throws.
Lily Whitley, New Site
Junior forward
—Averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds; recorded 12 double-doubles.