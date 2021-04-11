Daily Journal All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Brad Locke, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

Apr. 11—FIRST TEAM

Quay Bailey, Calhoun City

Senior forward

—Averaged 18.8 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals; led team to Class 2A final.

Samya Brooks, Pontotoc

Junior forward

—Averaged 21.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks; shot 58% from field; led Pontotoc to 4A title.

Hannah Campbell, New Site

Senior guard

—Averaged 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals; made 62 3-pointers; led New Site to 2A title.

Maura Nunley, Tishomingo County

Senior guard

—Averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists; shot 44.5% from field, 86% on free throws.

Macie Walker, Belmont

Senior guard

—Averaged 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.8 steals; shot 31% on 3-pointers; led Belmont to 3A title.

SECOND TEAM

Zoe Essary, Kossuth

Junior guard

—Averaged 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals; shot 45.9% from the field, 33.8% on 3-pointers, 86.6% on free throws.

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle

Junior guard

—Averaged 24.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 4.2 steals; shot 41% from field, 31% on 3-pointers.

Shemiah Hadley, North Pontotoc

Senior forward

—Averaged 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists after returning from knee injury.

Mikayla Riley, Tupelo

Sophomore forward

—Averaged 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds; shot 48% from field, 39% on 3-pointers.

Sky Vaughn, Pontotoc

Senior guard

—Averaged 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals; was team's top defender.

THIRD TEAM

Annie Orman, West Union

Senior guard

—Averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 3.4 steals; shot 55.9% from field, 60% on 3-pointers.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Eighth grade forward

—Averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds; shot 55.7% from field, 31.4% on 3-pointers; led Ingomar to 1A title.

Asia Stafford, Biggersville

Sophomore forward

—Averaged 16.0 points, 13.0 rebounds; shot 55% from field; led Lady Lions to 1A semifinals.

Mary-Grace Storment, Belmont

Sophomore guard

—Averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals; shot 74% on free throws.

Lily Whitley, New Site

Junior forward

—Averaged 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds; recorded 12 double-doubles.

brad.locke@djournal.com

Recommended Stories