Daily Journal All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Apr. 11—FIRST TEAM

Keondra Hampton, IAHS

Senior guard

—Averaged 12.1 points, 9.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds; led Indians to Class 4A semifinals.

Trey McKinney, Booneville

Senior guard

—Averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.2 steals; led Blue Devils to Class 3A final.

Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc

Senior guard

—Averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals; Vikings' all-time leading scorer.

Rock Robinson, Pontotoc

Senior forward

—Averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.3 steals.

Coltie Young, Starkville

Senior guard

—Averaged 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds; led Yellowjackets to Class 6A title game.

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Eaton, New Site

Senior guard

—Averaged 19.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 3.3 assists; shot 69% from the field, 41% on 3-pointers.

Braxton Gibbs, Saltillo

Senior guard

—Averaged 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 steals; shot 79.3% on free throw attempts.

Chase Rose, Oxford

Senior guard

—Averaged 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals; MS-AL All-Star.

Cam Smith, Biggersville

Senior forward

—Averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds , 1.5 blocks; shot 55% from the field; led Lions to 1A title.

Tyson Smithey, Ingomar

Senior forward

—Averaged 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists; led Ingomar back to 1A finals.

THIRD TEAM

Joe Haze Austin, Pontotoc

Junior forward

—Averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.6 steals; team's best defender.

Gavin Brinker, Pontotoc

Sophomore forward

—Averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.2 blocks, 1.1 steals.

Shemar Crawford, Houston

Senior guard

—Averaged 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals; led Hilltoppers to 3A quarterfinals.

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Junior guard

—Averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals; shot 59% from the field, 43% on 3-pointers.

Zach Shugars, Ingomar

Senior forward

—Averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists; Dandy Dozen selection; led Falcons to 1A finals.

