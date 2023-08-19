Daily Journal 2023 Preseason High School Football Rankings

Aug. 19—LARGE SCHOOLS (4A-7A)

1. Tupelo (7A)

The Golden Wave went 13-1, that lone loss coming against Starkville in the Class 6A North title game. It was the kind of season that dispelled a lot of negative stereotypes about Tupelo football — like being "soft" — but there remains something to be proved.

Tupelo lost some big-time players from its defense but still boasts several studs, including Texas A&M commit Tristan Jernigan at linebacker, Ole Miss commit Shamaar Darden at safety, and Power 5 prospect JaReylan McCoy, a sophomore defensive end.

The offense returns most everyone and could be one of the most prolific in the state.

2. Starkville (7A)

Last year's 6A state champ must replace nearly its entire defense, but coach Chris Jones has a history of being able to reload. And he's got an offense that should be able to keep pace with Tupelo's when the teams meet in a Region 2-7A game on Nov. 2.

Quarterback Trey Petty and receiver Braylon Burnside are both third-year starters. Burnside is a Mississippi State commit, while Petty is committed to Illinois.

The Yellowjackets should also get a boost from transfer tailback Jay Stevenson, who rushed for 2,004 yards and 33 touchdowns at Heritage Academy last season.

3. West Point (5A)

The Green Wave have reached seven straight state title games and will be favored to reach another one.

Florida commit Kahnen Daniels returns to command the offense. He takes a lot of snaps but is essentially a running back in an offense that passes sparingly.

In addition to a strong running game, West Point's other hallmark is a stingy defense. Senior lineman Zay Lowery is back to anchor that unit after making 71 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss last season.

4. Itawamba AHS (4A)

The Indians, 12-1 last season, lost Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith, who was dynamic both as a running back and as a safety. Also gone are QB Ty Davis and receiver/cornerback Zion Ashby.

John Austin Wood is the new quarterback and should be a nice fit. He'll have blind-side protection from Oklahoma commit Isaiah Autry.

The defense returns several tackling machines, including linebackers Zackary Harris (117 tackles) and Bryson Walters (132).

5. Houston (4A)

The Hilltoppers set a program record last fall with 12 wins and reached the 4A North final, losing to eventual champ Louisville. They did that without star tailback Jalen Washington, whose season was ended in Week 3 by an ACL injury.

Washington is back at full health, and there are good weapons around him in the former of dual-threat QB Steele Brooks and versatile receiver Chris Parker.

Ole Miss commit William Echoles is a force on both the offensive and defensive lines.

SMALL SCHOOLS (1A-3A)

1. Biggersville (1A)

The Lions have reached the North final two of the last three years, losing to McEvans last season. A boatload of skill players are back from the 2022 squad, which went 12-1.

One of those is Louisville commit Jathan Hatch, who rushed for nearly 1,700 yards last year and made four interceptions on defense. QB Drew Rowsey, WR/CB Tre Gunn and RB/LB Jayce Taylor also have game-breaking ability. The latter two led a defense that allowed just 9.6 points per game.

2. Kossuth (3A)

The Aggies have several holes to fill from last year's team, which went 10-3 and reached the third round of the playoffs.

Hank Eaton is taking over at quarterback. He's new to the position, but the Auburn baseball commit has a strong arm. Brady Kelly will lead the ground attack after rushing for 756 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Linebacker Bryant Pittman, who had 98 tackles, anchors the defense.

3. Baldwyn (1A)

The Bearcats went 10-2 and reached the second round of the 2A playoffs. They're now back in 1A but are in the same division as Biggersville.

Baldwyn has historically been strong at the skill positions and in the trenches, and this team is no different. Hastin Nelson has 1,550 career receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns, and Drelin Watson can produce in both the pass and run games.

Nathan Shaw (6-4, 247) starts at offensive left tackle, and Decorian Warren (5-9, 228) is a disruptor on the D-line.

4. Nettleton (3A)

The Tigers were 6-5 last season, but there's reason to believe they can rise above mediocrity. Reason No. 1 is quarterback Braylen Williams, who accounted for 2,846 yards and 36 touchdowns passing and running as a freshman.

Williams has a consistent target in senior Anterion Venson, who has nearly 1,600 career receiving yards.

Offense shouldn't be a problem, but Nettleton's defense needs to tighten up. In their five losses, the Tigers allowed an average of 44.4 points.

5. Booneville (3A)

The Blue Devils went 4-7 last season, and that was their lowest win total since going 4-6 in 2002. But with Scott Brown taking over as head coach, it feels like a fresh start.

Brown is a former Booneville quarterback and was on the staff last season, so he knows the expectations associated with the program. He has a great 1-2 offensive combo in quarterback Noah Gillon and running back Zion Nunn.

The Blue Devils allowed 28.9 points per game last season, but there is talent and experience at all three levels of their defense.

