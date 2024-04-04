Advertisement

Daily Item girls basketball all-stars

Scott Dudinskie, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 3—Second Team

Ava Chapman, G, sr., Mount Carmel ... Chapman led the Red Tornadoes in scoring (13.1 ppg.) and 3-pointers (28), while shooting 76% from the foul line (57-for-75); she scored 686 career points; Heartland-III first-team all-star and All-Defensive Team.

Alexis Hudson, G/F, sr., Warrior Run ... Hudson led the Defenders in scoring at 12.1 ppg. and 3-pointers (37), while shooting 59% from the foul line (34-for-58); she posted a trio of 20-point games; Heartland-III second-team all-star.

Maddy Moyers, G, so., Lewisburg ... Moyers led the Green Dragons in scoring (11.6 ppg.), steals (2.7 spg.), assists (2.7 apg.) and 3-pointers (37), while ranking second in rebounding (5.0 rpg.); she shot 64.1% from the foul line (50-for-78); Heartland-I first-team all-star.

Carly Nye, G, sr., Shamokin ... A four-year starter, Nye ranked second for the Indians in scoring at 7.8 ppg.; she shot 70.0% from the foul line (32-for-46), and made 12 3-pointers; Heartland-I first-team all-star and All-Defensive Team.

Teagan Osunde, F, so., Lewisburg ... Osunde led the Green Dragons in rebounding (11.2 rpg.), blocked shots (1.0 bpg.) and free throw percentage (68.9%), while ranking second in scoring (10.4 ppg.), steals (2.4 spg.) and assists (1.7 apg.); Heartland-I first-team all-star.

Addison Wenzel, G, fr., Milton ... Wenzel was named Heartland-II co-MVP after leading the Black Panthers in scoring at 15.5 ppg. and 3-pointers with 44; she posted four 20-point games, with a high of 26 in a district quarterfinal against Lewisburg.

Honorable Mention

Guards: Bekah Brinser, jr., Greenwood; Grace Everett, sr., Danville; Hannah Fourspring, so., Mount Carmel; Cassidy Grimes, sr., Lourdes Regional; Kiley Long, so., Milton; Maddie Merrell, so., Danville; Paityn Moyer, sr., Lourdes Regional; Natalie Osborne, jr., Mifflinburg; Ava Phillips, so., Northumberland Christian; Ella Podgurski, jr., Southern Columbia; Erin Sheaffer, sr., Juniata Christian; Elizabeth Sheesley, sr., Mifflinburg; Ava Stiely, so., Line Mountain; Kara Wilhelm, sr., Northumberland Christian; Maura Woland, so., Warrior Run.

Forwards: Blaire Balestrini, sr., Shikellamy; Sara Brackbill, sr., East Juniata; Sienna Dunkelberger, sr., Warrior Run; Sophia Jezewski, sr., Greenwood; Abbey Kitchen, sr., Milton; Leah Kosmer, sr., Lourdes Regional; Allison Minnier, sr., Shikellamy; Kristin Shaffer, jr., Selinsgrove; Emma Wagner, so., Midd-West; Ally Waugh, sr., Shamokin.