Daily Item girls basketball all-stars

Apr. 3—Second Team

Ava Chapman, G, sr., Mount Carmel ... Chapman led the Red Tornadoes in scoring (13.1 ppg.) and 3-pointers (28), while shooting 76% from the foul line (57-for-75); she scored 686 career points; Heartland-III first-team all-star and All-Defensive Team.

Alexis Hudson, G/F, sr., Warrior Run ... Hudson led the Defenders in scoring at 12.1 ppg. and 3-pointers (37), while shooting 59% from the foul line (34-for-58); she posted a trio of 20-point games; Heartland-III second-team all-star.

Maddy Moyers, G, so., Lewisburg ... Moyers led the Green Dragons in scoring (11.6 ppg.), steals (2.7 spg.), assists (2.7 apg.) and 3-pointers (37), while ranking second in rebounding (5.0 rpg.); she shot 64.1% from the foul line (50-for-78); Heartland-I first-team all-star.

Carly Nye, G, sr., Shamokin ... A four-year starter, Nye ranked second for the Indians in scoring at 7.8 ppg.; she shot 70.0% from the foul line (32-for-46), and made 12 3-pointers; Heartland-I first-team all-star and All-Defensive Team.

Teagan Osunde, F, so., Lewisburg ... Osunde led the Green Dragons in rebounding (11.2 rpg.), blocked shots (1.0 bpg.) and free throw percentage (68.9%), while ranking second in scoring (10.4 ppg.), steals (2.4 spg.) and assists (1.7 apg.); Heartland-I first-team all-star.

Addison Wenzel, G, fr., Milton ... Wenzel was named Heartland-II co-MVP after leading the Black Panthers in scoring at 15.5 ppg. and 3-pointers with 44; she posted four 20-point games, with a high of 26 in a district quarterfinal against Lewisburg.

Honorable Mention

Guards: Bekah Brinser, jr., Greenwood; Grace Everett, sr., Danville; Hannah Fourspring, so., Mount Carmel; Cassidy Grimes, sr., Lourdes Regional; Kiley Long, so., Milton; Maddie Merrell, so., Danville; Paityn Moyer, sr., Lourdes Regional; Natalie Osborne, jr., Mifflinburg; Ava Phillips, so., Northumberland Christian; Ella Podgurski, jr., Southern Columbia; Erin Sheaffer, sr., Juniata Christian; Elizabeth Sheesley, sr., Mifflinburg; Ava Stiely, so., Line Mountain; Kara Wilhelm, sr., Northumberland Christian; Maura Woland, so., Warrior Run.

Forwards: Blaire Balestrini, sr., Shikellamy; Sara Brackbill, sr., East Juniata; Sienna Dunkelberger, sr., Warrior Run; Sophia Jezewski, sr., Greenwood; Abbey Kitchen, sr., Milton; Leah Kosmer, sr., Lourdes Regional; Allison Minnier, sr., Shikellamy; Kristin Shaffer, jr., Selinsgrove; Emma Wagner, so., Midd-West; Ally Waugh, sr., Shamokin.