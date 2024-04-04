Daily Item girls basketball MVP Lily Fatool

Apr. 3—Lily Fatool was given a green light — carte blanche to shoot the basketball whenever she pleases — and that's easily among the most impressive things the Shikellamy sophomore has accomplished to date.

Because how good must you be to receive that license from a coach who says, "I'm not afraid to tell a kid: 'You can't shoot.' I don't care."?

Fatool won over Lew Dellegrotti during his final two seasons as the Braves' coach with more than her hair-trigger release that drilled 84 3-pointers in back-to-back years. She did it with a work ethic that reminded him of a daughter who played Division I ball, and an unquenchable drive to succeed.

"She earned it. That kid works constantly to get better. She earned my respect," said Dellegrotti, who retired in February after guiding the Shikellamy girls for 18 seasons. "She earned everything she gets. She works the hardest, very coachable — she'll take correction. I told her when she was in middle school coming up, 'Lil, you work hard — don't ever think little of it or discount that. It shows.'

"She's one in a million."

Fatool plays with unshakable confidence, convinced every shot is going to fall. She can drop a quiet 20 points or blow up for 38, yet never give off gunner vibes. She shifts from facilitator to finisher on the fly, just as comfortable driving to contact in the paint as rubbing off a screen at the top of the key.

Fatool had a banner second varsity season, leading the Braves in scoring (20.0 ppg.), steals (3.3 spg.) and assists (2.8 apg.), while ranking fourth in rebounding (3.6 rpg.). She led the Daily Item coverage area in 3-pointers for the second consecutive year, hitting 31% from distance (84-for-271). She also shot a sparkling 83% from the foul line (66-for-80).

She was voted to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I first team by division coaches, and chosen as The Daily Item Player of the Year.

It's easy to draw smaller-scale comparisons between Fatool and college superstar Caitlin Clark.

Fatool has averaged 3.5 3-pointers per game through two varsity seasons, with a high of nine treys in a single game. She knocked down eight triples while scoring a career-high 38 points in subregional semifinal win over Central Mountain on Feb. 20. In the first half of that game, she was within six points of her previous single-game high (33 at Warrior Run in her freshman year). She was a white-hot 7-of-9 from 3-point range (and 9-of-15 overall from the floor) in the half, scoring 18 points in the second quarter alone.

"When I hit my first shot, I knew the rest were going to go in," she said. "I just felt really, like, in the zone kind of."

After surpassing the program's freshman scoring record, Fatool also surpassed the sophomore mark held by Braves assistant Amanda (Fleming) Yagel by 76 points.

"There's a difference between a shooter and scorer," said Dellegrotti. "When you get to college, you might have to be a shooter. But here, for us to win, you have to learn to be a scorer.

"She'll come in after practice, have her father stay, and she'll shoot 500, 600 times."

Already among the best 3-point shooters the Valley has seen, Fatool's two-year varsity totals stand at 846 points, 149 rebounds, 129 steals and 108 assists in 48 games.

"In this day and age, she is unique," Dellegrotti said. "She always strives for excellence. That's hard to do, but you know when you see somebody do that."