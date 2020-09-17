Daily Fantasy: The one Steelers player you need to start in Week 2 on DraftKings

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially got their swagger back on offense and all it took was the return of a future Hall of Famer and the team’s all-time passing leader Ben Roethlisberger.

In Sunday’s season-opening road win over the New York Giants, Benny Snell Jr. played the role of workhorse back in relief of an injured James Conner, rushing for 113 yards on 19 carries in Sunday’s win.

With Connor’s status uncertain going into Week 2 against the Broncos, expect Snell ($4,500 DraftKings salary) to receive plenty of attention on the waiver wire and a healthy number of carries. The Broncos gave up 116 yards on the ground to Derrick Henry on Monday night and once Roethlisberger opens the passing lanes early on, it’ll allow Snell to exploit Denver’s defense.

Snell poses an interesting dynamic as a pass-catcher, as well, making him a must-start on Sunday.

If Connor’s injury lingers, Snell, who’s already owned by 16% percent of DraftKing participants, could see his value and cost rise as the Steelers increase his usage rates.

