Daily Fantasy: The one Ravens player you need to start in Week 2 on DraftKings

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans face off in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, a week after both starting quarterbacks had polar opposite debuts.

The Ravens started off their 2020 campaign by exacting swift revenge on their division rival Cleveland Browns, while the Texans, without DeAndre Hopkins, had no answer for Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

With Baltimore having a boatload of fantasy football options, rookie running back J.K. Dobbins is the Ravens’ must-start player for this week on DraftKings with a reasonable salary of $5,100.

The Ravens running back situation is a bit complicated coming off a 2019 season that saw Baltimore set the single-season record for most rushing yards by a team. The weaponry was upgraded when Baltimore got a steal with Dobbins in the second round, adding him to a hard-running backfield that already included Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards.

The Ravens did the bulk of the damage to Cleveland through the air on Sunday, but Dobbins’ ability to find paydirt makes him a must-have asset this week. Dobbins made the most of his opportunities by rushing for two scores and most importantly, he ended up with more snaps than Ingram last week, while also cementing his status as the Ravens’ goalline back moving forward.

Related