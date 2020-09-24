Daily Fantasy: The one Panthers player you need to start in Week 3 on DraftKings

The NFL season is here and it’s time to create your Week 3 DFS lineup on DraftKings. If you aren’t familiar with DraftKings or DFS football, it’s as simple as creating a one-week fantasy lineup with a $50,000 salary cap to win cash prizes.

Today, we are looking at the one Carolina Panther you must fit into your DFS lineup this week:

There isn’t a ton of positives to take away from Curtis Samuel’s first two games of the 2020 season. He’s caught seven passes for 51 yards and has failed to reach the end zone. Worse yet, it appears that QB Teddy Bridgewater has favored the likes of D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson over Samuel.

However, Week 3 could be the perfect time for the Panthers to unleash Samuel as they will take on the Los Angeles Chargers. With Christian McCaffrey out of the lineup, the Panthers could decide to use Samuel more out of the backfield this week.

Samuel has experience playing running back as that was his primary position at Ohio State. While it seems unlikely that the Panthers would permently move him to that position, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Samuel did see a few more snaps in the backfield this week.

At just $4,000, Samuel is an interesting flex play in DFS this week as there is a chance that he could see an uptick in targets and touches. Consider putting Samuel into your lineup this week and cross your fingers that Joe Brady finds a way to get him involved in the offense.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Panthers Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Panthers Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Related