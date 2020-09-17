Daily Fantasy: The one Chiefs player you need to start in Week 2 on DraftKings

After flying high during a nationally televised beatdown of the Houston Texans to start their season on Thursday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to settle back down to earth with their first taste of AFC West football. This week they’ll visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chargers do sport a strong secondary, and we get it, that might not matter much since Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can pick apart anyone with the best of them. But because of the QB, did DraftKings sleep on a player that should cost you a lot more this week? It appears so.

Heading into a season opener having played zero snaps, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed he didn’t need them. But more importantly, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid evidently decided… no preseason? No problem.

In his first NFL action, Edwards-Helaire had the ball go to him on 27 of the Chiefs’ snaps on offense.

Edwards-Helaire won’t come cheap in terms of salary this week at $7,400 (roster limit: $50,000). But that’s only the eighth-highest cost for a running back. Considering Edwards-Helaire saw 40 percent of the Chiefs’ plays go through him, what more could you want? Well, productivity… and guess what? He gave fantasy owners that, too. Edwards-Helaire failed to reel in either of his two targets. Most forgave him for that after his 138 yards and touchdown on 25 carries.

In regard to Los Angeles, we only have one game this season to look at, but in 2019 their pass defense was the NFL’s fifth-best. Run defense slotted in at No. 18.

