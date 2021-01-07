Daily Fantasy Football: Wild-Card Round cheat sheet

Wild Card Weekend of the 2020 NFL season is here, and our five experts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups this week using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

All of our analysts are on Buffalo’s side this week, as they all selected Josh Allen and the Bills defense. Some also selected John Brown and Stefon Diggs.

Check out who else they’re banking on in the Wild-Card Round:

Wild-Card Round Expert Daily Lineup

What do you think of their squads? Let us know which you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy!